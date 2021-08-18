Politics have always been a hot topic among Joplin residents. In 1896, it was no different. Debates about the gold standard versus the silver standard divided Democrats. The champion of the free silver party was William Jennings Bryan.
However, both Joplin dailies, the Democratic Joplin Herald and the Democratic Joplin Daily News held to the gold standard. That didn’t set well with Joplin printers L.C. McCarn, Frank Tew and O.P. Meloy. They decided Joplin needed a paper that wholeheartedly supported Bryan. On Aug. 9, 1896, the first edition of the Joplin Daily Globe hit the streets, “Let all friends of free silver, and all who wish a breezy local newspaper, rally at once to the support of the Joplin Daily Globe.”
Election day returns showed William McKinley had defeated Bryan that November. Despite the loss, the paper editorialized, “The quadrennial disturbance of business is past, and we can once more turn our attention to every-day affairs of life. We are again neighbors and fellow citizens of a city of great promise. The election is over. One side had to lose. That was known from the beginning. Let the victors be generous in their triumph and the vanquished be brave in their defeat as they were in the fight.”
McCarn, Tew and Meloy were determined the paper would continue as more than a political pamphlet. Just three months after it began, the Daily Globe offered a weekly edition of eight pages for outlying towns where the mail could not deliver the daily paper promptly. By February 1897, the Daily Globe had reached a settled subscriber base and the city boasted three daily papers. In March, it moved from a print shop at Second and Main streets to 418 Joplin Ave.
Its first anniversary edition published on Aug. 1, 1897, was 16 pages with an overview of Joplin’s history, civic leaders and industry. An extra 10,000 copies were printed for distribution. A new press was purchased in 1899 capable of printing 4,000 copies an hour. The Daily Globe became a member of The Associated Press, giving the newspaper access to national, international and sporting news.
Editor Gilbert Barbee
In 1900, local mine operator, labor leader and Democratic political boss Gilbert Barbee became editor. He was not listed on the masthead but was a major stockholder. Under his leadership, the paper moved in 1901 to 320 Virginia Ave. adjoining the YMCA building on the northwest corner of Fourth and Virginia.
Throughout the next decade Barbee was a major influence in city politics as the municipal government was run on a partisan basis. Meanwhile, the Daily News and Herald merged under the leadership of P.E. Burton and it became a Republican paper. The papers became partisan rivals on many topics. However, they did agree on anti-corruption campaigns, with the News Herald being the more strident.
That rivalry was put aside in 1907 when in the midst of their anti-corruption campaign, the News Herald plant located on the west side of the Club Theatre building was dynamited. No one was injured, and the blast just caused limited damage to the presses. The Daily Globe printed a front page editorial denouncing the deed and offered its press to the News Herald until the damaged press was repaired. Suspects were rounded up and charged but released when no proof could be found. Who perpetrated the blast remained a mystery.
Barbee had a special dislike for A.H. Rogers, owner of the Southwest Missouri Railroad, which was reflected in coverage of accidents and fare increases. Rogers took action, quietly buying out Globe stockholders until, in 1911, he became the majority stockholder. Walking into the Globe, Rogers confronted Barbee, informed him of his ownership and accepted Barbee’s resignation. The paper slowly adopted a less partisan stance.
In 1911, the rowdy Katzenjammer Kids appeared in the paper’s first color Sunday comic page. In 1915, the paper bought the YMCA building when it moved to 510 Wall Ave. For a time, some of the first floor offices were rented out to other businesses. A.H. Rogers died in 1920, and his son Harrison Rogers became publisher.
Newspapers merge
The Globe and News Herald endured a strike by printers in 1922. It was a long strike, and the News Herald was struggling financially. The Globe acquired the News Herald and consolidated the staff. The Globe published mornings, Tuesday through Sunday, while the News Herald published evenings, Monday through Saturday.
Cowgill Blair, who had held various positions since 1911, was named business manager in 1923. Under Blair, the Globe established the first full scale Farm Department with Farm Editor Gene Moses. The Globe’s editors included Phil Coldren, editorial page editor, and Ray Cochran, managing editor. Both men held those positions for several decades.
After World War I, much of the area mining had shifted into Northeast Oklahoma. Joplin had become the region’s commercial and wholesale center. The Globe and the Chamber of Commerce sponsored suburban sale days in connection with the Southwest Missouri Railroad, with reduced fares from surrounding towns in efforts to tie them to Joplin.
Sports coverage centered around baseball. It included the minor league team, the Joplin Miners, as well as town teams, company teams, fraternal club and trolley league teams. Beginning in 1914, the Globe set up an electric scoreboard on the Taylor building on the east side of Virginia Avenue. For important games, such as as the Miners’ 1922 pennant games or World Series games, fans filled the street to watch the plays light up the board and hear announcements over a megaphone as fast as the AP operator could telegraph the news. That practice continued until 1935, when radio broadcast rights had been sold and radio coverage was widespread.
Depression years
The Great Depression slowed mining to a crawl. The Globe under Cowgill Blair was among 52 investors who joined Lucius P. Buchanan to form the Joplin Stockyards as a way to bring business to Joplin and help the struggling farming community in 1931. It proved to be a rousing success all through the Depression.
Crime stories were regular features in both papers. Perhaps the most celebrated was the shootout in South Joplin between the Clyde Barrow gang and local law enforcement officers in 1932. Bonnie and Clyde and their cohorts were not captured but fled the scene so quickly they left behind numerous items. Among them was a camera loaded with film. The police department didn’t have a darkroom. They asked the Globe to process and print whatever photos were on the roll. When the Globe staff developed the film, they found “selfies” of the couple that were reprinted multiple times and sent to law enforcement offices around the country. While the film has been long lost, the copies of the photos are still around and in the public domain.
In 1935, in an effort to change the region’s mood so darkened by the Depression, the Globe in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce came up with the concept of a festival to raise the community’s spirits — the Fiesta. Centered around the image of a festive Spanish dancer, a combination street fair, carnival and sales extravaganza was planned. The first Fiesta was a success, as a crowd estimated between 50,000 and 60,000 persons packed downtown on its last night. For seven years, the Fiesta brought people to Joplin, and as the Globe’s editorial said, “The Fiesta is an effort to break the jam, in Depression speak, and let loose the floodwaters of happiness and good cheer once more. ... Life wasn’t made either for all work or all worry. Join the crowd and emulate the sunniness of this fine April weather.”
World War II brought heightened awareness of the district’s contribution to the war effort through the mining pages of both papers. Activities at Camp Crowder filled the pages along with AP war coverage. When the war ended, the district had to contend with the changed circumstances of the post-war economy. Publisher Harrison Rogers died in 1946. Cowgill Blair Sr. became president and chairman of the board. In 1950, H. Lang Rogers was named publisher of the News Herald.
Post-war changes
The growth of local shopping centers changed shopping patterns. Urban renewal was one response to that. In 1966, Blair died. Fred Hughes was named president and became publisher. There was some discussion about moving the newspaper plant to an industrial park on the east side of Range Line Road. However, the management decided to keep the paper downtown and remodeled the outside of the building with what was considered in 1966 a modern look.
For the newspapers, television became the new rival. Through the decades of the 1950s and 1960s, the News Herald’s circulation slowly declined. The Globe’s stayed steady, but by 1970, the decision was made to close the News Herald and consolidate the staffs.
Printing processes had begun to change, too, moving away from the old hot lead process. Through the 1970s, the Globe changed to cold type. In 1976, Ottaway Newspapers, a subsidary of Dow Jones, purchased the paper from the Rogers, Blair and Hughes families.
The historic Connor Hotel collapsed on Nov. 11, 1978, just across the street from the paper. Globe reporters and photographers were first on the scene. It became the headquarters for news media covering the rescue efforts. For three days, rescuers dug through the rubble searching for three trapped workers, and one, Alfred Sommers, was found alive in the northeast section of the Connor’s basement. Later, the lifeless bodies of his coworkers Thomas Oakes and Frederick Coe were found in the basement.
Computer, internet revolution
A Goss Headliner press was installed in 1984 in a new addition on the north side of the existing building. It allowed the paper to print in full color. More innovations took place as computer technology revolutionized publishing text and images in the 1990s. It coincided with the beginning of the internet. The Globe began its internet presence and developed its own website as news was presented in a combination of print and online products. High school football coverage by Globe photographers with new digital cameras made it possible to cover nine games on a Friday night and post multiple photos of each game on the Globe’s website, all before 11 p.m.
On September 11, 2001, the Globe printed its first extra edition since World War II and its last, reporting on the attack on the World Trade Center towers and Pentagon. Globe reporters, photographers, editors and staff worked compiling national stories and photos along with local reactions. Before noon, the copy and photos had been edited, plates made and the presses were turning out a full color extra. Circulation staff, just like the newsboys of the past century, stood on street corners handing out copies to motorists lined up around the block.
The next year, Dow Jones sold the Globe to Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. More computer upgrades were made, and the internet became an ever-increasing part of the news business. Several major tornadoes in Picher, Oklahoma; Pierce City and Carl Junction between 2002 and 2010 showed the importance of local reporting.
Then the devastating May 22, 2011, tornado in Joplin again made the Globe a hub for local coverage. Yet the presses rolled that Sunday night, just one hour late. Nearly all the carriers arrived to deliver their papers in the early morning hours. Over the next weeks, the staff continued doing its daily work covering rescue efforts and recovery, even though a third of the newspaper’s staff lost their homes and a page designer, Bruce Baillie, died in the wreckage of his apartment. Globe staff found themselves the focus of international attention as they were called on for interviews by reporters from around the world. Internet coverage of the disaster exploded, and the Globe’s website became a destination for anyone seeking information about Joplin and its citizens.
Multiple computer systems and the internet have changed how newspapers report the news. They have added to the tools reporters, photographers, editors, artists, sales and circulation staff and pressmen have at their disposal. All of that so the Globe can continue to meet the ever changing information needs of our community online and in print.
