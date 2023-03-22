History is a tough pill to swallow. Today the majority of students find history books to be “heavy” subjects, especially when they lug them to class.
In 2015, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 18% of middle school students scored at a level of “proficient” in history. A recent college study showed evidence of a substantial decline in history majors. In August 2016, Lincoln University deactivated its history program due to the low numbers of graduates, low career demand and low student demand.
This lack of interest in the past is not solely restricted to young adults. Young and old alike have issues with history.
During the mid-1980s, I held a management position that required hiring a lot of people for a variety of jobs. One of my ice-breaker questions during the job interview was, “What were your favorite and least favorite subjects in school?” Favorite classes varied but their number one answer for least favorite was history.
As one applicant responded, “All those names and dates were just plain yucky.”
So, what about those yucky names and dates? Well, I have a few questions. When were you born? Your parent’s names were ...? You were married when and to whom? Your first child was born and her name is ...? You graduated high school or college in ...? The model name and date of your first or current car ...? Need I go on?
Seems like we have gotten ourselves into a sticky situation. Yes, we live in a world of names and dates. Our brains are full and busting at the seams with them. They seem to be almost buried in our DNA. All of those names and dates are remembered because they are personal and unique to us. They are Our Story.
There are seven letters that make up the word history. The last five are most brilliant. It is the “story” that makes history come alive. It is those stories that give meaning to our lives.
Names and dates are important to us personally as well as to our community. They are essential in telling our story because they provide a foundation, a time frame for us to grow and cultivate. They provide historical context adding further meaning to our lives and the community in which we reside.
Shared history permeates our lives and interlocks our community together. Locally, our city is full of names. Why are the names of our streets called Sergeant, Moffet, Cox, Joplin, Schifferdecker, Picher, Byers, Connor, Landreth, Weaver and Markwardt? What about those boulevards such as Gabby Street, Murphy, Langston Hughes and Hearnes? Then who or what are Jasper and Newton?
As to the heavy history book, they are not going to get any lighter. The history profession remains entrenched in the written word, enforcing the adage “to learn history you must read history.” There is great merit in that philosophy.
There are also other opportunities to explore the past. During this celebratory year, our history will be represented and presented in many forms, such as musical performances, lectures and movies. Joplin’s 150th birthday will be the perfect venue to learn more about Joplin’s past.
Names and dates are to be valued. We can never lose sight of that fact. But there is more to our story. Most headstones contain a name with a date, a dash and another date. It is what occurred during the “dash” between the birth and death dates that define a person’s history, the life that was lived and their importance to their family, friends and community.
Joplin was established in 1873. In 2023, we are celebrating our 150-year anniversary. So much has occurred during the dash. Joplin’s past is full of fascinating people, places and uplifting events. Also interwoven in our historical tapestry are moments of disappointments and times of pure evil. Both sides define our community.
By commemorating this sesquicentennial milestone, we will spotlight the significance of the photographs found at the Bonnie and Clyde apartment, the relevance of Joplin’s city song and flower, the importance the House of Lords played in determining the destiny of two of America’s greatest artists and so much more.
History can rally all of us to do better. It can unite us.
Please never forget Joplin’s history is your history too. I invite you to come out and celebrate with us.
