From the earliest days of Joplin, Black residents have played an important role in the city’s history.
The discovery of lead by Pete, a slave belonging to John C. Cox, in the Joplin Creek valley in the 1840s, would be the rationale for the existence of Joplin. Since then, the Black population has maintained a quiet but steady presence, parallel to the majority white society.
The census of Jasper County in 1870 listed just 138 Black residents. As the mining boom took off and the city of Joplin was established in 1873, more Black people arrived to take up jobs in restaurants and hotels, as housekeepers, foundry workers and business owners catering to Black customers. Seven Black men did own the Black Seven mine, but most mine jobs were off limits. W.L. Yancey published a Black newspaper in Joplin, The Advance, in 1895.
By 1900, the city’s population had grown to 26,000, with the Black population at about 250, or about 1%. Segregation was the law, with the majority of Black residents living in East Joplin. Businesses catering to the Black population were in East Joplin with a few along Second and Main streets. The Myrtle lodge No. 149, AF&AM, and the Vashti chapter No. 39 of the Eastern Star were parallel fraternal groups to their white counterparts. Of course, tying the community together were the churches, including the Handy Chapel, A.M.E.; Trinity Methodist church; Shiloh Baptist church and Unity Baptist church.
Lynching and riot
At the turn of the 20th century, Southwest Missouri saw a series of riots and lynchings along the Frisco Railroad line. The first took place in 1894 in Monett, followed in 1901 in Pierce City, 1903 in Joplin and 1906 in Springfield.
The 1903 Joplin incident involving the death of a police officer led to a mob lynching a Black man and attacks on Black homes, leading many Black residents to flee town for their safety. On April 15, Joplin police officers were investigating the theft of a gun from a local hardware store. Officers, including 36-year-old Theodore Leslie, were searching the Kansas City Bottoms. When officer Leslie stopped at a railcar near what is now the Union Depot, a gunshot struck him. He died later.
In the resulting search, Thomas Gilyard, a 20-year-old Black man, was found the next day in possession of a gun. He was arrested and taken to the city jail. A mob of an estimated 2,000 men formed demanding the police hand over Gilyard. The mob stormed the jail and dragged Gilyard out. Despite pleas by City Attorney Perl Decker and Mayor-elect Thomas Cunningham, the mob hanged Gilyard from a telephone pole at Second Street and Wall Avenue.
His death sparked a day and night of mob violence that burned many homes of Black residents in East Joplin. The News Herald reported the next day that perhaps 100 families had left town. Mayor J.C. Trigg called up a posse of 800 men to put down the rioters and restore order. After a show of force that cleared Main Street of a crowd of idlers, the violence was quelled, but not until after the devastation of scores of Black homes. A majority of the Black residents who fled returned over the next months, but many others did not.
World War I veterans
The World War I draft called up Black residents to serve in segregated companies. The exposure to a completely different world of military training and service in France opened up new possibilities to many of them. One Black soldier from Joplin, Granville M. Webb, a private in the 805th Pioneer Infantry, died in France in 1918.
The veterans wanted to organize to help their community. The American Legion had formed in May 1919. Joplin’s Robert S. Thurman post No. 13 — for white people only — was organized that summer. Twenty Black veterans formed their own post and named it the Quentin Roosevelt post, No. 73, after the son of former president Theodore Roosevelt, who had died in WWI.
The members went to work. They marched in Armistice Day parades beginning in 1919 with a color guard and band. They sponsored a homecoming celebration for more than a thousand Black servicemen from the Tri-State District in Schifferdecker Park in 1919. They opened club rooms at 216 E. Third St. to host visitors attending the Black masonic state convention in Joplin in 1920.
They sponsored Emancipation Day activities. In 1923, they contracted Lakeside Park for Emancipation Day. It was the first time the park had been leased to Black residents for a celebration. It featured a baseball game, concerts, field events and a dance.
Next, they recruited a Black surgeon and sought a Black dentist. They established a Boy Scout troop in 1921. When a bond election for roads was announced, the post voiced its support for the bonds. To raise money, they sponsored dances and public shows with comedians, dancers and jazz bands.
Joplin Urban League and Ewert Park
In 1921, the Joplin Urban League was formed. Its purpose was to establish better living conditions, better opportunities for education and chances for social development. The league negotiated the use of the Red Cross hall for occasional dances and socials.
Then in 1924, former Joplin attorney Paul A. Ewert purchased a tract of land on East Seventh Street east of the Lincoln School and donated it to the city specifically as a park for Black residents. The Urban League sponsored boxing cards at the armory located at 12th and Main to raise money to equip the park.
Workers cleared the land, built a pavilion and installed playground equipment. The park was dedicated Sept. 1, 1924.
The league leased Memorial Hall for a program with musicians and dancers as well as a dance open to area Black residents. White residents could be admitted as spectators for an admission fee. The purpose was to raise money to construct a community building on donated property at Third and Kentucky. The event was a great success and raised over $400.
Yet, the 1920s also saw aggressive and public Ku Klux Klan activity in Joplin, including a 1921 gathering in Schifferdecker Park with 1,500 men present, “many of them prominent citizens of Joplin,” the Globe reported.
Two years later, robed Klansmen interrupted an assembly at Joplin High School to make a presentation of a U.S. flag and the U.S. Constitution. Robed Klansman also made public donations in the Conner Hotel for other city projects and were greeted with an ovation. The KKK also staged a parade in Joplin in 1923 with 1,300 men from the Four-State Area in robes. Fireworks and fiery crosses were displayed from the roofs of buildings. A large cross, bearing the letters KKK, was erected on the top of the Connor Hotel at the time.
Many other Joplin residents, however, angered by the displays and publicity stunts, organized an anti-Klan rally at a theater in early 1924. It drew lawmakers, lawyers and about 1,800 people, and hundreds more who had to be turned away for lack of space. However, some Klansman also showed up to sit in the front row, and one speaker, Perl Decker, called them out and challenged them to withdraw from the organization.
Lincoln School
The first Lincoln School for Black students opened in 1890 at Third Street and Kentucky Avenue. It was later moved to Fourth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. In 1908 a new Lincoln School was built on East Seventh Street for grades 1-12. The property cost $5,000 and the four-room building cost $12,000. Three teachers and 162 students moved into the school. Two years later the school boasted its largest graduating class to date with six graduates. Additions were made in 1926 and 1930. A gymnasium was added in 1938. The school maintained a class-one status.
In 1905, Melissa Fuell taught elementary classes at Lincoln. She married Charles W. Cuther, and would become a force to be reckoned with over the next 50 years. Her husband Charles had published a weekly paper, The Afro-American Leader, in 1917.
Marion W. Dial came to Lincoln as principal in 1932. He served until 1958, then as principal of Lincoln School for Special Education until his retirement in 1968. As a result of his good working relationship with Superintendent Roi Wood, Lincoln students obtained up-to-date texts instead of used texts as in the early years.
Dial became the first Black city councilman in 1955. Cozetta Thompson was elected the first Black school board member in 1968 and served three terms.
Separate social lives
While the depression made life hard, it did not stop social life. The Eastern Star Vashti chapter hosted a state convention, organized by Melissa Cuther, in 1934 for an estimated 300 women at Lincoln School.
The Myrtle lodge hosted almost 400 men in a state convention in 1938. Then in 1939, the state American Legion convention held in Joplin had separate sessions for Black legionnaires. In 1940, the Quentin Roosevelt post changed its name to the Granville M. Webb post.
For the conventions, local families and boarding houses provided lodgings. Joplin boarding houses and restaurants maintained listings in the Green Book, the national travel guide for black motorists.
In 1933, the city opened the Parkway Cemetery along McClelland Avenue for Black residents, opposite the Osborne cemetery. The Long-Bell Lumber Co. came to Joplin from Louisiana and brought a number of Black employees to Joplin. Augustus Tutt published a newspaper, The Joplin-Springfield Uplift, from an office at 102 E. Second St. in the 1930s.
Melissa Cuther had become good friends with Fern Wilder, Joplin’s entertainment impresario. Through their cooperation, Black entertainers appearing in town would schedule a performance at Lincoln School, such as when Duke Ellington appeared in 1942 and 1949. Entertainers were housed in properties owned by the Cuthers and others.
The establishment of Camp Crowder in Newton County brought Black servicemen to the region in 1942. Local towns were unprepared for them. There were no USO clubs to serve Black soldiers in Neosho or Joplin. On May 27, 1944, the Negro USO Club was opened at 221 S. Main St. Marion Dial welcomed the servicemen and Lincoln students provided “musical selections.” The club closed in 1946.
Minnie Hackney had moved to Joplin to work at the club. After it closed, the Negro Service Council Organization established the Negro Service Center in December 1946 at 110 S. Main St. Hackney became its manager. The center showed movies, hosted social activities, dances and meetings, and provided travelers information. The downtown building was later named for her.
During the war, Mrs. Cuther had advocated George Washington Carver’s birthplace in Diamond be made a national monument. It was established in 1952, honoring the scientist and humanitarian who was born in the area in slavery during the Civil War. The monument was the first unit of the National Park Service to honor an African American
Integration begins
The 1950s was a decade of transformation. The move away from Joplin by young people seeking more opportunities continued. For example, siblings Garvin and Evelyn (Brackeen) Tutt grew up in Joplin, attended Lincoln School and on graduation did not return. He joined the Army, becoming a lieutenant colonel, and she became a professor of biology at California State University.
In 1951, Mrs. Cuther started the George Washington Carver Nursery School as a preschool for children of working mothers. A private school, it was integrated. It was located in the former dance pavilion of Ewert Park.
The Brown v. Board of Education ruling in 1954 ending segregation of public schools was quietly implemented in Joplin in part due to the friendship between Dial and Wood. Wood was known as a man who could get things done without offense. Dial was well-respected among Black residents for his work to maintain Lincoln’s class-one status. The board desegregated Joplin Junior College in the fall of 1954 when eight Black students enrolled. The next year, Lincoln students were integrated into the elementary and high schools.
Students in elementary classes were given choices to continue at Lincoln or attend the closest neighborhood school. The transition was gradual. All the teachers were retained. By 1958 Lincoln was repurposed as a special education school. Dial continued as its principal until his retirement in 1968, and he would later be honored when a portion of the high school was named for him.
While there was no outcry about integration, there was still the isolation Black students experienced being a small group in a much larger population. Personal relationships could be fraught with prejudice that never became public. But that could be one reason young persons left upon graduation for more congenial surroundings.
Generation changeWith the Civil Rights Act of 1964, businesses opened up to Black residents. But it put pressure on Black businesses that depended on their patronage. The gradual move of businesses to Range Line Road in the 1960s and 1970s was another challenge for businesses in East Joplin. It cost them customers.
As many stalwart members of the community grew aged, the memberships of social clubs declined. The Vashti chapter, the Myrtle lodge and the Granville Webb legion post, all were casualties of that decline.
In 1976, a petition was presented by Mrs. Jessilyn White to the Joplin City Council to rename Broadway in honor of Joplin-born poet Langston Hughes. The council approved it on first reading.
However, controversy arose over some of Hughes’ early writings. Missouri Southern State College’s Afro-American Society took part in the campaign to rename the street. After a town hall meeting and an additional council hearing, the controversy was settled. On June 8, 1976, the council unanimously approved an ordinance renaming the street Langston Hughes Broadway, which still included the original 1872 street name. A dedication ceremony was held at Langston Hughes Broadway and School Avenue on July 26, 1976.
With the end of legal segregation and the renaming of Broadway, the new environment led to some reflection about what was next. Through the 1980s the local NAACP chapter’s annual banquets featured former Joplin residents who had achieved successful careers. They emphasized the need for improving education and business opportunities for the Black community.
Resurgent activity
The recognition that Black and white communities needed to devote the time to consciously see, listen to and include each other was brought home in 2002. Sisters Susie Reaves and Betty Smith took their concerns about neglect of the Parkway Cemetery to the city and the media. Disparity in upkeep appeared to reinforce ideas the cemetery was ignored. Their conversations led the city parks and recreation director to inform the sisters of rehabilitation plans and to make public his department’s constraints.
By the 2000s, the younger generation had begun to make its influence known. For those who stayed in Joplin, a renewed passion to be an accepted part of the larger community inspired new projects.
East Joplin was represented by city council members Jim West, Melodee Colbert-Kean and Keenan Cortez. West had served four nonconsecutive terms since 1988. Colbert-Kean, elected in 2006, became the first Black mayor of Joplin in 2012. Cortez, a councilman since 2019, was elected mayor pro tem in 2022.
Recognition of the role the Black community played in Joplin’s history gained attention in local media. Annual observances of Black History Month, Martin Luther King Day, Juneteenth and Emancipation Day became venues to rebuild a sense of community, which had unintentionally eroded over the years. Creation of public murals celebrating notable Black men and women was another means of raising public awareness.
A new group, the Rock Center Coalition, formed in 2022 to preserve Black history, develop a new generation of Black leaders, promote Black businesses and increase voter awareness, in some ways reprises goals of the early Joplin Urban League. This new coalition hopes to strengthen the Black community so it can continue to add its distinctive voice to conversations in Joplin.
