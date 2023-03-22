Dennis Weaver: Known for his roles as Chester Goode/Proudfoot on “Gunsmoke” and Deputy Marshal Sam McCloud on “McCloud,” Weaver had a prolific career in movies and TV, including starring in “Duel,” a TV film that was director Steven Spielberg’s first work.
Jamie McMurray: Jamie Mac tore up tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2003 to 2018, then moved to a Daytona 500-only schedule in 2019 and 2021. He made history in 2002 by earning his first win in his second career start, and is one of only three drivers to finish first in the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 in the same year. Race fans can see him as an analyst with Fox NASCAR.
Christofer Drew: YouTube and TikTok stars can thank artists like Christofer Drew for blazing a trail. While still in high school, Drew’s career took off like a rocket thanks to his MySpace songs. Performing as Never Shout Never, he landed on MTV’s “TRL” and used the exposure to start his own record label, instead of signing a traditional contract.
Asia’h Epperson: Launched by “American Idol,” Asia’h Epperson’s career has extended from music to acting. After reaching the semifinals of the show’s seventh season, Epperson signed with DefJam. A serious car accident sidelined her music career, but gave her a chance to switch into acting, where she has been featured in 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton” and the TV show “Greenleaf.”
Robert Cummings: This Emmy-winning actor was known for his prolific work in TV and movies, winning Best Actor in a Single Performance in 1955. He found his niche as a comedic actor, with memorable roles “The Devil and Mrs. Jones” and “Princess O’Rourke,” but also earned acclaim for dramatic work, especially in the Alfred Hitchcock films “Dial M for Murder” and “Saboteur.”
Langston Hughes: Joplin born, Hughes was the innovator of jazz poetry, as well as a novelist, playwright, columnist and social activist. He is most known as the leader of the Harlem Renaissance, and his work continues to inspire others today.
Pauline Starke: A prominent silent film actress, Starke landed a role in 1915’s “The Birth of a Nation” and never slowed down from there. She started working lead roles in silent films in 1917. She appeared in more than 60 movies over her career, and also performed in a production of “Zombie” on Broadway.
Barbara Heller: This actress worked in TV and movies, most notably in “Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theater,” as well as roles in “Batman,” “Hey Boy! Hey Girl!” She even appeared on an episode of fellow Joplinite’s “The Bob Cummings Show.”
John Beal: Sporting a long list of stage and screen credits, John Beal was a jack of all trades, with appearances alongside Katherine Hepburn, Bob Hope and Ann Shirley, and starring roles in “Alimony” and “My Six Convicts.” He appeared in more than 20 Broadway productions, including “The Crucible” and “Our Town.”
Jack Jewsbury: This professional soccer player got his kicks from Route 66. Primarily a midfielder, Jewsbury played for the Kansas City Wizards and Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer. On his retirement in 2016, he was one of only 10 players to play in more than 350 matches.
