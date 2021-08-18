For more than half a century, I have been coming in about 4 p.m. to this four-floor, fact-finder endeavor on Fourth Street. (I borrowed — er, OK, stole — the alliteration from Gay Talese’s “The Kingdom and the Power.”)
Counting my part-time tenure while going to college, I will mark my 55{sup}th{/sup} year at The Joplin Globe next April 17.
I love our historic downtown building. And I never tire of seeing the paper’s big Goss press whirling in its glass-fronted house on the Virginia Avenue side as I drive by on my way home shortly after midnight.
But it is people who make most places what they are. No exception, the Globe has given me the gift of working with some uncommonly gifted people over the years. Many of them are gone now, and I thought, given that the Globe was marking its 125{sup}th{/sup} anniversary, it would be fitting to honor their memories by naming them in this column.
Some were widely visible in Joplin and the Tri-State District, and even beyond, while others were likely invisible to our readers and advertisers, but made critical contributions to the labor-intensive production and distribution of the newspaper, known in-house as the daily miracle.
The Globe’s milestone certainly is a big deal historically for our readers and advertisers, the city, the Tri-State District and the state. Its impact cannot be overstated. But in gathering names of former co-workers, I did recognize a personal milestone that I think is worthy of note. Three people with whom I worked early on had started their careers in the teens of the 1900s. I started part-time work here in 1967. Beanie Thornton, distribution foreman, started in 1913, just 17 years after the paper was founded. Rex Newman, who was the editorial page editor when I met him, joined the paper in 1918. Galena reporter Flossie Allen did so in 1919.
My tenure added to that of any of the three spans at least 100 years of the Globe’s 125, exponentially adding to my sense of connection to my craft, the paper and Joplin.
But just a few tidbits about those three former co-workers:
• Beanie had retired in 1966, but for quite some time afterward it seemed as if he had forgotten about it. I still think I saw him about every day. In ’67, there was no Northpark Mall and downtown Joplin was hustle and bustle, day and night. Beanie would periodically bring in a couple of electric skillets to Charley Copher’s tavern across the street and start frying up hush puppies to go with his own salsa for dipping.
In no time, the aroma or word of — or both — would circulate, and lines, mostly of white-shirted men from downtown offices and stores and shops, would form outside the tavern doors on both Fourth Street and Virginia Avenue, and Charley would do a brisk business serving mugs of late afternoon beer into the evening. The mood at Charley’s on those standing-room-only afternoons was elevated and the place seemed filled with pride for and in the Globe.
• Regarding Rex, Globe lore has it that the tenacious newshound had scored an exclusive interview with Alben W. Barkley, President Harry Truman’s vice president. The story handed down is that Barkley made a Joplin visit in 1950, and that Rex caught up with him in the Connor Hotel lobby but that it was not long before Barkley experienced a call of nature. At the prompting of Barkley, Rex followed him into the men’s room and finished his interview over a stall door while the vice president of the United States of America finished his — well — business. Again, Rex Newman, who would retire much later after 45 years with the Globe, got the story.
Flossie retired in 1973 well beyond average retirement age. At an impromptu retirement party in the newsroom, I witnessed the opening of a bottle of champagne that was bigger than any magnum I had ever seen. To this day, I have not seen such a bottle, even at sporting events on TV. The Rev. David Patrick, who was in attendance as the Globe’s wine steward columnist and as food editor Betty Patrick’s husband, got the honor of uncorking the champagne in honor of Flossie. The plastic cork came out of the bottle with Saturn rocket force and embedded itself in the newsroom ceiling tile. After the headaches healed a day or so later, someone used a Magic Marker to encircle the cork and enshrine Flossie’s 54 years at the paper. Flossie took a room at the Connor rather than driving home to Galena that night.
Other notable names
Knowing full well that I will leave someone out, I in advance beg forgiveness for a memory that is not what it used to be. When I came to the paper at 19 years old, I immediately felt welcome, and sensed a ubiquitous pride in the institution, among younger employees and veterans alike. I also was the recipient of patient coaching, tolerance, training in discipline, and in some cases, lifelong friendship from the three cited and the rest, in no particular order, of the following:
Cecil Ditch, Jim “J.” Moss, Pam Johnson, Lang Rogers, Fred Hughes, Bob Chaplin, Bobby Chaplin, John Wilcox, Jim Ellis, Charles Gibbons, Tom Murray, Harry Hoffman, Wendell Redden, Ruth Snow, Charles Snow, Harlan Snow, Bill Potter, Joe Sullens, Irene Holt Wilkins, Willa Younger, Ron Lane, Roy DeMerice, Dennis Thurman, Ellen Clark. Paul Tuomala, Les Pearson, Dave Gregg, Porter Wittich, Betty Patrick, Carol Stark, Bruce Baillie, Louise Ramsay, Bill and Kathy Conrad, Ron Hutchison, Gary Garton, Pat Thompson and David Blair.
Joy Hammond, Bobbye Russell, Sherrie Greenlee, Glenda Smith, Addison McMechan, Ruth Teutsch, Joe Sharpe, Bob Dickerson, Bill Lynch, Kenny Poe, John Connors, Ken Daugherty, George Johnson, Vern Mulky, Bill Gillen, Doris Bishop, Billie Freidheim. Ben Laster, Victor Treese and Mike Howard.
Mel Henderson, Howard Gager, Frank DeJarnette, Dave DeJarnette, Raleigh Blackwell, Pete Peterson, George Miller, Bill Barnes, Lonnie Wood, George Cherry, Gene Joines, Howard Hopkins, Charles Savage, Donnie Moore, Charley Johnson, Aaron Gowens, Leland Church, Twyla Hedges, T.J. Wright, Vernon Wininger, Bob Vermillion, Leroy Cleaver, Ron Cleaver, John Lea, Fred Sears, Wayne and Lorraine Kester, Jim Fitzgerald and Bob McCulley.
Wes Killion, Jim Brisco, Leland Miller, Otto Enlow, Richard Lowe, Charles Thomas, Ralph Peoples, Steve Stevens, Charlie Adams, Bill Millard, Red Martens, Bill McLaughlin, John Hosp, Jack Thornton, Bob Burrows, Jerry Pence, Bill Trahan, Robert O’Dell, Jack Miller, George Morris, Ralph Peoples, Gary Clark, Neil Norris and Rex Jaggars.
It is probably obvious, but I grew up here at the paper. I met my wife, Paula, at the paper. I had the privilege of working with my father-in-law, Cecil Ditch, and brother-in-law, Bob McFarlin, for a bunch of years. J. Moss and I could finish the sentences of each other.
Newspapering has been in a flux of change for decades now and must continue to do so to survive. Before the Globe transitioned to an electronic system in the middle 1970s, speed demon Pete Peterson could in 60 seconds set six lines of type and have a seventh in the magazine of a Linotype machine ready to drop. In the same amount of time now, six pages of type, photos and ads can be sent directly to printing plates with six clicks of a mouse.
So for all of those named and to the many more current and former Globe employees, I am forever in their debt for having helped put the ink in my veins. As my Missouri Press Association coffee mug proclaims, I still “love the smell of newsprint in the morning,” and as I often tell people, I still get goosebumps when I hear the Goss crank up.
Oh, and by the way, that pride in the craft and institution is still here too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.