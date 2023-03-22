Not only were Murphysburg and East Joplin rivals in the late 1870s, but so were the types of ores being pulled from the ground around the quickly growing mining towns.
In preparing for a merger of the two towns, leaders of that era talked about the design of a city seal to certify official documents and provide a symbol for the community.
In 1872, the phrase “Lead is King” signified the prominent lead of the day. A seal was created with that slogan and was decorated with a bar of lead, called pig lead, crossed by a shovel and pick. It was adopted as the official city seal in 1873 when the city was founded.
That design lasted for more than 40 years after the city of Joplin had been incorporated until city commissioners of the day debated the need for a new seal. There was a movement to dump lead in favor of the higher paying and increasing loads of zinc unearthed in the area.
The Joplin Globe reported on July 1, 1915, a conversation had by commissioners the previous day in which the idea was expressed that the pig lead seal had served its purpose but that it was time for a new seal.
“Lead was king in ‘72 when the seal was designed,” the paper quoted one commissioner, whose name was not given. “But the district has developed the zinc industry and lead has been deposed from it’s monarchial position. All hail jack.”
The mayor at that time, Hugh McIndoe, invited people to come forward with new designs and slogans for the city seal. There was to be no prize given to the one selected, the mayor said, as having been the creator of the new city seal should have been glory enough, he pronounced.
In 1919, a new seal was adopted, according to Globe reports.
This time, a more versatile metal was leading production in the mining district. Joplin city fathers got the lead out, and the motto “Zinc is king” took the throne on the city seal design.
In 1955, after the Tri-State Mining District had been outpaced in the metals markets and with the actual stamp of the city seal worn out, members of the City Council voted to keep the design in ordering a new seal. One councilman remarked that the seal was outdated because of lower zinc production and prices here, but another council member, A. Paul Thompson who worked for Eagle Picher, showed the council figures that the local zinc mining demand had been propelled again to the top in the nation.
With that decision, zinc remained king in Joplin and still is today.
Joplin’s long serving former city clerk, Barb Hogelin, raised money to have a bronze replica of the city seal made and installed in 2009 on the first floor of the current City Hall building at 602 S. Main St. A ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the 136th city birthday was observed at the ceremony. The seal remains there for observers to see.
