A unique race featuring classic and vintage cars will return to Joplin in June and will help mark the city’s transportation heritage event during its 150th birthday celebration.
More than 100 antique and classic cars built in 1974 or earlier will be traveling in the event, making it a grand collection of automotive history. Cars will start arriving at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Sixth and Main streets in downtown Joplin.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Great Race last passed through Joplin in 2021. The race will be held in conjunction with Joplin’s transportation heritage event in celebration of the city’s sesquicentennial.
“That week will be about transportation history,” said Tuttle. “We’re going to talk about the history of transportation and how significant that’s been for us here in Joplin. CFI will give a history of the trucking industry.”
The Great Race, established 40 years ago, is a competitive road rally that tests the endurance and navigational skills of the teams that must follow exact course directions to checkpoints without using aids such as GPS. The drivers and navigators are given precise instructions at the start of each day detailing every move down to the second. They are scored at secret checkpoints along the way. Similar to golf, the team with the lowest score wins.
“The race is more about endurance and accuracy, not so much about speed,” said Tuttle. “In the morning, they’re given a packet that tells them where to turn and they have to make these checkpoints along the way. If they miss a checkpoint, they have to backtrack and that costs them time.”
For this year’s race course, the racers will be departing from St. Augustine, Florida, on June 24 and finishing in Pueblo, Colorado, on July 2. Joplin is set to host the Day 5 finish, and teams will be stopping in town overnight to recharge before heading to Emporia, Kansas. The goal is to cover more than 2,300 miles in nine days.
Tuttle said Joplin plans on welcoming the Great Race teams by placing CFI trucks at the corner Seventh and Main streets and displaying several local vintage cars along the street downtown. The finish line will be near Club 609, and the teams will dine at Hackett Hot Wings.
“The best way to welcome them is to come out and show your support,” said Tuttle. “The best place to stand will be along Main Street. They arrived early last time, so I recommend people be in place by 4:30 p.m. They’ll all have the Great Race logo on the cars.”
For more information about the Great Race, visit https://www.greatrace.com.
