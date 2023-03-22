Start Downtown: Much of Joplin’s history is in, and around, the city blocks from First to 10th streets along Main Street. From the Newman Building (now serving as Joplin City Hall and home of the Thomas Hart Benton mural) to the Fox Theatre (now housing Central Christian Center). Many historic properties are also downtown, including the Columbian Building, restored by Neal Group Construction and a Heritage Landmark Award winner from state preservation officials, and the Gryphon Building. Jeff and Carolina Neal also were honored in 2018 by Missouri Preservation, a state-level branch of the National Historic Preservation Trust, during the annual Statewide Preservation Honor Awards Ceremony at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. The Neals and their company received the McReynolds Award, which honors “significant achievement in the field of historic preservation.” They are now restoring a number of downtown buildings, including the former Downtown Y, the Olivia Apartments — once considered the “handsomest” apartment building in the West — and the former Pearl Brothers building, as well as others.
Murphysburg Residential Historic District: This area just west of the downtown contains many historic churches and homes, including three 19th-century homes now being restored for a future museum. Work continues on the historic Schifferdecker house, 422 S. Sergeant Ave., and the Zelleken house, 406 S. Sergeant Ave. Those two, along with the nearby house of A.H. Rogers, will become part of a living history museum developed by a trust of the David and Debra Humphreys family.
Printed maps of the historic district are available.
Bonnie and Clyde Shootout Site: This simple dwelling on 34th Street between Joplin Avenue and Oak Ridge Drive marks the beginning of the end of the gangster duo. After a shootout that resulted in the deaths of two officers and the gang’s escape, film left behind by the fleeing gang members was developed by the Globe and shared with the Associated Press. The infamy made it harder for the gang to hide, eventually ending in their Louisiana shootout.
Grand Falls: One of Joplin’s crown jewels on Shoal Creek, Grand Falls is the largest continually flowing waterfall in Missouri. While dropping only 12 feet, it stretches across 163 feet, making it a beautiful spot for photos (this site is filled with students in formal wear and their photographic parents on the day of prom).
Joplin Mineral Museum: The metals that made Joplin are on display in the museum in Schifferdecker Park. Documenting the area’s mining history and showing what they unearth, the museum has some Smithsonian-quality specimens available for viewing, as well as brilliant exhibits about our history.
Joplin History Museum: Connected with the mineral museum, the city’s history museum includes costume jewelry left behind by Bonnie Parker after the shootout, the roulette wheel from the infamous House of Lords, memorabilia from Route 66 and much more.
Cunningham and Mercy city parks: It is impossible to tell the story of the miles of damage and death from the Joplin tornado on May 22, 2011, but the two memorial parks at 26th and Maiden Lane pay emotional tribute to victims as well as to the area’s recovery. Mercy Park on the south side is where the former St. John’s Regional Medical Center was located.
Joplin Little Theatre: Big cities make Broadway more of a business. Community theaters such as Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First St., bring those stories home. Joplin Little Theatre has been in operation since 1939, making it the oldest operating community theater west of the Mississippi River.
Union Depot: Once a gem of Joplin’s commerce, this train depot near Broadway and Main Street awaits new investors to restore it to its former glory. Community members are working to spare the building from time’s arrow, with the hopes of developing a plan for it to become a key city attraction.
Route 66: For decades, Americans got their kicks on the Mother Road. The iconic road passed through Joplin, which gets a mention in the famous song. You can retrace the route through town following historic signs.
