Films featuring local talent or events — from the 1920s silent film “Captain Salvation” and Alfred Hitchcock’s spy thriller “Saboteur,” starring, respectively, Joplin natives Pauline Starke and Robert Cummings, to the 1967 neo-noir crime drama “Bonnie and Clyde” — will be showcased at various venues this spring and summer as part of the city’s Sesquicentennial Event.
An outdoor showing of “Bonnie and Clyde” at 8 p.m. April 13, with lawn chair and blanket seating in Landreth Park, will kick off the eight-picture lineup for the Joplin Goes to the Movies series.
Director Arthur Penn’s Oscar-nominated take on Depression-era bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow pays more than passing attention to the notorious couple’s attempt to hide out in Joplin 90 years ago during their far-roaming crime spree and the ensuing shootout that claimed the lives of two Joplin lawmen. Featuring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the lead roles, and stellar supporting performances by Estelle Parsons, Gene Hackman and Michael Pollard, this groundbreaking film has stood the test of time as the movie with perhaps the closest historical connection to Joplin.
Hitchcock’s 1942 classic “Saboteur” is set in Los Angeles and New York City, not Joplin, but stars Joplin’s own Robert Cummings as a factory worker who witnesses the firebombing of his plant by a Nazi agent whom he chases across the country to the top of the Statute of Liberty in an effort to clear himself of a false accusation of sabotage.
“Saboteur” will be shown at both 5 and 7 p.m. April 20 at the Bookhouse Cinema on Langston Hughes-Broadway in Joplin.
The third feature, “Captain Salvation,” tells the tale of a seminary student played by Lars Hanson, whose defense of a “fallen” woman (Starke) leads to his own loss of moral standing in their town and his decision to become a deckhand on a ship that happens to be bearing the woman off to prison. This silent drama of sin and redemption will be shown at 7 p.m. May 11 at the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.
The 1954 musical “There’s no Business Like Show Business” will be shown at 6 p.m. May 25 at the Central Christian Center in downtown Joplin. The musical tells the story of a show biz family, the Five Donahues, and hat check girl Vicky. It will be introduced by Gary Bandy with a background story by Joplin resident Carol Lou Clark (Parker), who was cast as one of only five dancers in the chorus line at age 19.
Perhaps Joplin’s best known Hollywood actor, Dennis Weaver, played the lead in Stephen Spielberg’s first full-length film, “Duel,” which will be shown at 5 and 7 p.m. June 8 at Bookhouse Cinema. The 1971 thriller pits Weaver’s traveling salesman character against the menacing driver of a 40-ton truck on a remote desert highway in a duel to the death.
On June 22 at Bookhouse Cinema, the 1951 musical comedy “On Moonlight Bay,” featuring the music of Joplin native Percy Wenrich, will be shown at 5 and 7 p.m. Doris Day and Gordon MacRae star as childhood pals in Indiana whose mutual love of baseball growing up leads to more romantic ties.
Psychopathic escaped convict Billie Cook, who was born in Joplin in 1928, terrorizes the Mosser family in the 1953 noir film classic “The Hitchhiker,” which was co-written and directed by Ida Lupino and starred Edmond O’Brien, William Talman and Frank Lovejoy. This grim chiller will be shown at 6 p.m. July 13 in the Joplin Public Library.
Another crime drama from 1949 wraps up the Sesquicentennial Event series on July 27 at Bookhouse Cinema. “Alimony” stars Joplin native John Beal as a songwriter lured away from his girlfriend by a woman, played by Martha Vickers, who seems more interested in his money-making potential than his love or his art. Showtimes will be at 5 and 7 p.m.
Local historian Brad Belk, Chad Stebbins, Jill Halbach, Josh Shackles and local television personalities Gary Bandy and Carol Parker are lined up to provide introductions to each film.
