1. What role does print journalism play in today’s society? The printed, traditional newspaper is still the most popular way to get the news. It’s a keepsake, a story, photo or ad that can be cut out and framed or put in a scrapbook. It’s also timeline and record of history as it happens.
Papers aren’t as large or dominant as they were in yesteryears before there were so many other forms of media, and many readers have shifted to reading the news on their phones or devices, but our print product is still our foundation and core. and certainly, fair and factual journalism is more important than ever, and is the primary mission of the Globe.
2. Some papers have closed down. Others, even the Globe, have faced challenges during the pandemic and reduced frequency. Are newspapers dying? No, they are just evolving. When I refer to or hear the term “newspapers,” I don’t think of that just as a literal term. People can read a newspaper online. They can click an app on their phone and see the same paper format, same news. They can read it in an email in their inbox, and more and more people are doing that, and we still offer that seven days a week.
They can also go to our website and get news updates or breaking news 24 hours a day. We send out breaking news alerts, email newsletters, even text messages (to those who sign up for our text service) and the weather forecast every morning. Sure, there have been some papers go out of business. Others are adapting and evolving, and some are doing it very successfully.
3. What is the future of the newspaper industry in the digital age? I think successful newspapers will continue to explore new platforms and new technologies, but the primary focus for newspapers like the Globe must be to maintain our focus on local news — fair and factual — that keeps our readers well informed and connected to their communities.
The digital age and social media have increased the amount of false or misleading information that’s out there, and that’s likely only going to get worse. Credible journalism is needed to keep things real and to stand up for truth.
4. Why did you want to become a journalist and how has the industry changed since you first began your career as a sports writer? As a kid, I was interested in the current events and always watched the nightly news and read the local paper to keep track of what was going on. Then, in high school, I learned to love writing about them instead of just reading about them. Just about everything has changed since my first job.
Showing my age, but that was before email, the internet, cellphones and personal computers. What hasn’t changed are the fundamentals of journalism I learned then and we still strive for here now — interviewing sources, checking facts, good writing and editing, honest storytelling.
5. What do you think about The Globe celebrating its 125th anniversary this year? It’s an honor and a privilege to be publisher of the Globe during its 125th year. We have a great staff here at the Globe who are dedicated and committed to our mission. But I also think about all those that we have followed in their footsteps.
There is a proud history with the Globe, and I am appreciative of all the great journalists, press workers, sales, circulation and business staff, production and creative folks, mailroom workers who worked here over the last 125 years, and certainly all the thousands of carriers. I have met so many in the community whose first job was throwing papers for the Globe. We also could not have made it 125 years without our many advertisers and, of course, most of all, our loyal readers. We salute them all and look forward to the next 125!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.