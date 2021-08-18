1: What motivated you to become a journalist with the Globe? I have always been a writer, and I became interested in journalism in college. I think I was motivated by the chance to make a difference, to help make the world a better place, to keep people informed and educated.
2: Why is it not only important to the Globe, but also to the community as a whole, for women to work in journalism? Good journalism requires a diversity of voices — voices from different races and ethnic groups, voices of different ages, and voices of varying genders. As a woman, I have story ideas and perspectives on current events that my male colleagues haven’t always thought of. I bring to the table an alternate viewpoint for people to consider, and I think everyone in the community benefits from that.
3. What are some hidden challenges women in journalism face on a daily basis? In journalism, as I suspect is the case with many fields, women haven’t always been afforded the opportunity to advance into leadership roles, so there are still glass ceilings being broken. As just one example, the Associated Press earlier this month appointed Daisy Veerasingham as its president and CEO. She will become the first woman to lead the AP in its 175-year history.
It’s also become clear in the #MeToo era that women in journalism face sexual harassment or threats of violence more than their male counterparts. Think of how many powerful men in the media industry nationwide have been accused of harassment (or worse) since the #MeToo movement launched, how many women are behind those allegations and how many more women have never even spoken up about their mistreatment.
4. How did the late Carol Stark, the Globe’s first female editor, help shape you into the journalist you are today? Carol was very instrumental in my development as a journalist. I had never met anyone who lived and breathed journalism like her. Her dedication to her craft and her community was inspiring. She was a great mentor; not only did she help me formulate story ideas or find the nugget of news in a complicated web of information, but she also helped me understand how all departments at the Globe work together to put out a newspaper, and how our readers are our No. 1 interest. The respect she had in the newsroom and in the community was incredible and made me strive toward that.
I’ve also been lucky enough to work with Susan Redden, who retired in 2016, and Debby Woodin, who covers Joplin city government. They come to mind as tenacious reporters who showed me how to interview people, dig for information and prioritize the public’s right to know.
5. In what ways have female journalists at the Globe helped pave the way for women to occupy leadership roles? There are many women who worked at the Globe before I arrived: society editor Elizabeth Molloy (1929-1967), women’s editor Betty Patrick (1968-1984), reporter Flossie Allen (1920-1973), reporter Ellen Clark (1952-1983), assistant managing editor Gloria Turner (1967-1971, 1975-2001), food editor Willa Younger (1976-1997) and newsroom clerk Donna Moss (1969-2018), just to name a few.
What is it that Sir Isaac Newton said about standing on the shoulders of giants? I am in this position because these women did the hard work of breaking into a male-dominated field and fighting for space at the table, making it easier for those of us who followed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.