A 57-year-old man died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident at 12:40 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 126, four miles north of Jasper in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Charles C. Hammann, of Golden City, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Barton County coroner, the state patrol said. His body was taken to the Daniel Funeral Home in Lamar.
Hammann was riding an eastbound motorcycle and pulled into the path of northbound SUV driven by Elma B. Tatum, 71, of Ozark, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.