GOODMAN, Mo. — Goodman Mayor J.R. Fisher has a list of projects he hopes will benefit the city, including one that he believes will save his community a large part of the general fund, freeing up revenue for other improvements and community enhancements.
His original idea was to add solar panels to the roof of city hall.
“I got on the internet and contacted no less than six or eight places,” Fisher said. “The majority said they couldn’t do it because we were considered commercial. But I did find this place out of Arkansas who came up and gave a nice presentation.”
Only one other company, from Joplin, gave a presentation and a bid.
However, adding solar panels to the city building raised concerns because of the weight, which led to discussions about the wastewater treatment plant as another option for panels.
“The electric bill for the wastewater treatment plant averages about $5,000 monthly,” Fisher added. “With all the large pumps and generators out there, it uses a lot of electricity.”
The cost to add solar to the city’s wastewater treatment plant started at $287,300, but with a Residential Renewable Energy Tax credit of $86,190 and a rebate of $22,100 under the Missouri Grid Modernization program, the final cost would be just over $179,000. Projected savings over the life of the 25-year warranty of the solar panels would be nearly $700,000.
“We would be locked in at the current rate and with a projected payoff of 10 years on a 25-year warranty, that means we would have 15 years of free electric,” Fisher said.
Another benefit, he said, is that excess solar-generated electricity would go back to Liberty Utilities and be credited to the city, eliminating the cost of storage batteries. Two meters, or a net meter, would be installed that would gauge the usage from either the solar panels or through the electric grid.
Fisher said he wants to use the savings to make the northernmost town in McDonald County attractive to investors and new residents who want to be on the I-49 corridor.
One proposal would be paving every street in Goodman, which would eliminate man and equipment hours working on the streets in segments or chasing down potholes.
“If we’re saving that kind of money, then we can take on other projects,” Fisher said. “Paving all of Goodman was just one project.”
Of course, the funds for the solar panels would need to come from somewhere.
On the heels of the COVID-19 crisis, Goodman also received $240,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for smaller municipalities, with an original stipulation that it could only be used for infrastructure, such as for clean water and wastewater needs. Since that time the restrictions have been loosened. The funds were divided by half and paid out in a two-year span with the provision that it would be spent by 2024.
Fisher is optimistic that the new funding that is to be released in 2023 could help cover the solar panel installation.
Another option is the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, signed into law in August of this year by President Joe Biden. It was drafted to significantly address a number of issues including climate change. A main emphasis under the law is clean energy funding to the tune of almost $400 billion with the goal of decreasing carbon emissions in the U.S. in a decade. The focus on clean energy and the implementation of those methods will come by way of loans, tax incentives and grants.
Fisher said the city of Goodman intends to apply for those grants once they are released in January and to move forward with its solar panel plan, adding the needed panels for the city building to the wastewater site.
