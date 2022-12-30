A 52-year-old man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 11:07 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 59, about a half-mile north of Goodman in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James F. Napier, of Goodman, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the state patrol said.
Napier was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned, the patrol said.
