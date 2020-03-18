Gov. Mike Parson this morning issued an executive order delaying the April 7 election until June 2.
The order came as a result of the state of emergency the governor previously declared as a result of COVID-19 and the new coronavirus.
The executive order declares that ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used June 2. Voters who are 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot.
"Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Parson said in a statement.
“Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary (Jay) Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time," the governor said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
