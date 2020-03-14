JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Saturday announced a fifth case of COVID-19 in Missouri, this one also out of Greene County.
The Department of Health and Senior Services said the latest case involves a patient in that county and is travel-related. Officials are working to determine if anyone who'd come in close contact with the patient was exposed to the disease.
Parson said in a tweet that Missouri has tested 127 people so far, with 122 of them being negative. He also said that, as of today, the state laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final.
The department's announcement came hours after state officials released new details about the fourth COVID-19 case in Missouri.
The health agency said in a news release earlier Saturday that a person from western Missouri’s Henry County is one of two cases announced Friday. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton before to being transferred March 8 to another facility, where the patient was tested and remains for treatment.
Golden Valley Memorial Hospital has now been placed on diversion for emergency services and has been told to not admit new patients, the department said.
Parson on Friday declared a state of emergency in response to the virus. The state has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In a Mercy Hospital building parking lot in Chesterfield, near St. Louis, masked and gowned medical staffers worked in a steady rain to take nasal swabs of people who lined up at a drive-thru testing site.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
