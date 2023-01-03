Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $15.43

Corn 7.91

Wheat 7.81

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $15.33

Soft wheat 8.01

Corn 7.71

Milo 6.96

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $7.94

Soft wheat 7.56

Soybeans 15.03

Corn 7.66

Milo 6.66

Tags

Trending Video