Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $15.43
Corn 7.91
Wheat 7.81
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $15.33
Soft wheat 8.01
Corn 7.71
Milo 6.96
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $7.94
Soft wheat 7.56
Soybeans 15.03
Corn 7.66
Milo 6.66
