Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans NA
Corn NA
Wheat NA
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $14.81
Soft wheat 7.35
Corn 7.30
Milo 6.45
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $7.74
Soft wheat 7.25
Soybeans 14.97
Corn 7.30
Milo 6.55
