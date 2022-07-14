Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans NA

Corn NA

Wheat NA

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $14.81

Soft wheat 7.35

Corn 7.30

Milo 6.45

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $7.74

Soft wheat 7.25

Soybeans 14.97

Corn 7.30

Milo 6.55

