Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $16.24

Corn 8.52

Wheat 7.41

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $15.43

Soft wheat 7.91

Corn 7.52

Milo 6.67

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $8.08

Soft wheat 7.31

Soybeans 15.22

Corn 7.87

Milo 6.77

