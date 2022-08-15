Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $16.24
Corn 8.52
Wheat 7.41
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $15.43
Soft wheat 7.91
Corn 7.52
Milo 6.67
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $8.08
Soft wheat 7.31
Soybeans 15.22
Corn 7.87
Milo 6.77
