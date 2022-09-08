Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $15.11

Corn 7.59

Wheat 7.99

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $15.16

Soft wheat 8.14

Corn 7.59

Milo 6.45

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $8.18

Soft wheat 7.74

Soybeans 14.61

Corn 7.49

Milo 6.29

Tags

Trending Video