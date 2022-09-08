Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $15.11
Corn 7.59
Wheat 7.99
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $15.16
Soft wheat 8.14
Corn 7.59
Milo 6.45
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $8.18
Soft wheat 7.74
Soybeans 14.61
Corn 7.49
Milo 6.29
