Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $13.95

Corn 7.59

Wheat 7.79

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $14.20

Soft wheat 8.24

Corn 7.99

Milo 7.09

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $8.54

Soft wheat 7.75

Soybeans 13.90

Corn 7.64

Milo 6.89

Tags

Trending Video