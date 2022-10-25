Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.95
Corn 7.59
Wheat 7.79
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $14.20
Soft wheat 8.24
Corn 7.99
Milo 7.09
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $8.54
Soft wheat 7.75
Soybeans 13.90
Corn 7.64
Milo 6.89
