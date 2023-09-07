Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $12.70
Corn 4.67
Wheat 4.80
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.80
Soft wheat 5.35
Corn 4.71
Milo 4.51
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $6.77
Soft wheat 5.15
Soybeans 13.60
Corn 4.56
Milo 4.46
