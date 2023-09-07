Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $12.70

Corn 4.67

Wheat 4.80

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $13.80

Soft wheat 5.35

Corn 4.71

Milo 4.51

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $6.77

Soft wheat 5.15

Soybeans 13.60

Corn 4.56

Milo 4.46

