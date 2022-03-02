GROVE, Okla. — The 25th annual Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. It will be held at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 S. Main St. (U.S. Highway 59).
“We’ve got a little more than 50 exhibitors this year,” said Jay Cranke, executive director of the Grand Lake Association. “The building will be full. This year, we have two different boat dealers. Grove Marine will have a nice display of boats and RVs, and Pelican Point Marina of Wagoner is also in our show this year.”
The 2022 show kicks off with VIP Night, which includes a first look at all the new boats and other items from various exhibitors, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Food will be provided. Thursday night VIP tickets are $15 each available for purchase at the Grand Lake Association office, 9630 U.S. Highway 59 North, in Grove. VIP tickets will also be available at the door.
“We are going to have a DJ on VIP night,” Cranke said. “He can also do karaoke if someone wants to get up and do that as well.”
Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission is free all three days for veterans and those 65 and older. Admission for children 12 and younger is free.
The 2022 Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show sponsors include the Grand Lake Association, the Grand River Dam Authority, Names & Numbers, Indigo Sky Casino & Resort, The Grand Laker, KGVE, The Grove Sun, The Joplin Globe, TravelOK.com and Goldner Dock Construction.
Cranke said he hopes this year’s show allows guests to visit and shop without fear of COVID-19 and that, while a mask is not required, people should feel free to wear one if they want.
He said that since COVID-19 arrived in the United States more than two years ago, Grand Lake has been busy because everyone who worked at home and also had a lake home opted to work at their lake home, whether they were from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dallas or elsewhere.
“They came to Grand Lake in April of 2020, and the lake has been full ever since,” Cranke said. “It has been like a summer all year around for the last two years.”
