The second annual Grand Lake Summer Expo, sponsored by the Grand Lake Association, is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8 and 9.
The Expo will feature nearly 50 vendor booths at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main Street in Grove.
Grand Lake Association Executive Director Jay Cranke said, “This event will feature a variety of vendors. Shoppers might find a booth selling peanut brittle next to an insurance agency next to someone selling cosmetics.”
Exhibitor applications are available by clicking on the Grand Lake Summer Expo logo at www.GrandLakeFun.com. They also can receive an application by emailing tonya@glaok.com or kim@glaok.com or by calling the GLA office at 918-786-2289.
