PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Mental Health Center has received a grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas for its Recovery Backpack of Hope program.
The program will provide vulnerable, high-risk clients entering the residential addiction treatment facility with basic hygiene items and clothing, including shoes, socks, underwear, shirts, pants, deodorant, hairbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, coats, gloves and hats.
Approximately 50 clients enter the addiction treatment center program annually without any personal items. The cost to provide these items has been absorbed in the past by the Crawford County Mental Health Center, but financial constraints due to COVID-19 have necessitated the need for the grant, officials said.
“We are extremely grateful for the support of the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas. Their support allows us to continue to serve and meet the mental health needs of our community,” executive administrator Michael Ehling said in a statement.
