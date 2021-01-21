MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College was recently awarded $15,000 through the Oklahoma Arts Council to support arts programs on campus, such as band, choir and theater.
As part of the project, NEO will purchase cameras, projectors and livestreaming equipment that will allow music, theater and arts programs to operate through distance learning, and audio equipment to amplify outdoor music and theater performances.
NEO’s grant was part of a $3 million investment by the Oklahoma Arts Council under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
