With $1 million raised, Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates broke ground Tuesday on its future training and connection center off 20th Street in Joplin with the goal of opening by the end of the year.
CASA has served as the voice for abused and neglected foster children since its inception in the community in 2018. The local nonprofit organization relies heavily on volunteers, who are appointed by circuit court judges to advocate for children and youths who have experienced abuse or neglect, many of whom are in foster care.
Advocates are trained volunteers who make informed recommendations to the court about a child’s best interest in the 29th Judicial Circuit. Jasper County CASA, currently housed at the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center on Grand Avenue, was in need of a place to call its own.
An average of 450 to 500 local children are in foster care every night in Jasper County. The need for services and expansion prompted Jasper County CASA to launch its “CASA Campaign for the Future” in 2020 to raise funds to build the center. The group is currently serving at least 184 children.
“Today’s groundbreaking is truly a vision come true, and it’s a vision that so many of you here today have made possible,” said Debi Koelkebeck, Jasper County CASA executive director.
Betsy Kissell, Jasper County CASA board president, said the groundbreaking wouldn’t be taking place without the support from the community. Dozens of donors, board members, advocates, volunteers and supporters turned out for the event.
“It’s been a long time coming, and I’m just overwhelmed with joy,” Kissell said. “We’re excited to have this facility, so that we can have a safe space for our children and our volunteers but also have more space to take care of more children. With the support of our community, we can definitely get there.”
The 4,500-square-foot Jasper CASA Training and Connection Center being built at 1825 Carolyn Place will be the group’s first centralized location in the community and allow advocates to build relationships with children in a safe, stable setting. The acre lot was purchased by the nonprofit organization from the Joplin Redevelopment Commission.
The building will feature a kitchen, meeting spaces, offices, a training room, a flex space, a garden and orchard, as well as play and learning areas. Advocates appointed to older youths will have a place to teach life skills. There will also be an outdoor playground area for up to 10 children. The indoor playroom will double as a storm shelter. The Light at Joplin church next door has agreed to allow the center to use its parking lot.
“Our volunteers spent a lot of hours dreaming of what the location would be like, what it would be like inside, how they could connect with the kids and how they wanted to do training,” Koelkebeck said.
“We think it’s really going to be a place where a lot of healing can happen and really bring normalcy,” she added. “Some of our kids have been through way too much, and this will be a place where they can build trusting relationships and dream for their future.”
Andy Perigo, former board president of Jasper County CASA, talked about the group’s history to a large crowd of supporters at the event and how the local chapter has grown over the past four years.
“We purchased the whole east side of the block over here, and we didn’t know it at the time, but it ended up being needed for various reasons,” he said Tuesday. “It ended up being the perfect spot to, what we think, have our office that will help support our volunteers, provide a safe space for children, be a great environment for our volunteer coordinators, and help us recruit additional volunteers.”
Erin Smith, volunteer coordinator, has been with Jasper County CASA since July of 2020. There are currently 80 volunteers, and the goal is to secure an additional 50 volunteers this year. Jasper County CASA provides volunteer training every quarter and will have another session on March 29.
“It’s amazing what can be done when so many people work together,” Smith said at the groundbreaking. “Our board has been really involved and the community has backed us up."
Wendy Wright and Tom Wells, a husband and wife team, have been volunteers with Jasper County CASA for about a year. They advocate for nine children who range in age from a few days old to 15 years.
“We’ve been very good about being advocates for the children, but we’ve also had a great opportunity to be a support system for our foster parents,” Wright said. “They do all of the heavy lifting, but we’re their sounding board and try to give them respite or reprieve as much as we can, even if that just means taking the kids outside and playing with them.”
Wells said it’s imperative for these children to have a feeling of security and permanence in their lives, which is one of the reasons why they’re looking forward to the new center.
“Their whole world has been turned upside down, and for understandable reasons, they may not know how their case is going to progress in court, so having an anchoring spot will be very beneficial,” he said.
