The Joplin School District will break ground Wednesday on its new Dover Hill Elementary School.
The new school will house students from Columbia and West Central, two of the district's oldest schools. It will be built on land donated by the city of Joplin.
Construction is made possible by a $25 million bond issue that voters approved last June. A portion of the funds is earmarked for construction of an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, for which a groundbreaking was held in February.
