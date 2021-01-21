A groundbreaking ceremony for the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at 212 W. Seventh St. in Joplin. Attendees will be asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing practices.
Representatives of the Cornell Complex, Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts will be on hand, as well as project architects and the construction manager. Architects for the project are DLR Group/Westlake Reed Leskosky of New York City and Corner Greer & Associates of Joplin. The construction manager is Crossland Construction Co.
The Cornell Complex will be a visual and performing arts center with a 470-seat performance hall, a shared stage for indoor and outdoor performances, new and expanded gallery spaces for Spiva Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater/festival plaza, rooftop venues and office spaces. The building is projected to be open to the public in late 2022.
Details: cornellcomplex.org.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.