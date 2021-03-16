A representative of several local organizations has asked that the Joplin School District hire a full-time employee to oversee diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Dola Flake, one of the founders of Joplin for Justice, made the request Tuesday at the Board of Education meeting. She said she also was representing the Joplin NAACP, the Emancipation Celebration Committee, JOMO Pride, Carthage Progressives and Pittsburg (Kansas) Progressives.
“Across the nation, we are seeing school districts being intentional about addressing issues to make sure that we are meeting the needs of our unique, diverse students as we become increasingly diverse as a community,” she said.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said after the meeting that diversity and equity issues are something “that we all care about.”
“I think the events over the past year or so have certainly brought those issues to light,” she said. “The district is making efforts; I think we’ve been doing it more in-house.”
Moss said some diversity-focused efforts are already in motion in the school district. West Central Elementary School has its own social equity group that is looking at ways to have a more inclusive curriculum, a model that Moss said could be replicated across the district. Administrators also have begun advertising more in minority-centered publications to attract employees.
“Increasing the diversity of our teaching staff and our employees to more closely reflect the population that we serve is always a goal that we have,” she said.
Joplin for Justice has had a high profile locally after the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck. A wave of demonstrations supporting racial justice, including several peaceful protests held locally, spanned the summer in locations across the country.
But Flake said Tuesday that diversity extends beyond race.
“Race, disability, religion, class, income level, immigration status — these are only a few of the diverse populations that we have going to school within our district,” she said. “I want you to ask yourself even on your board today, are we representing our population well? Do we have decision-makers at the table who understand the cultures and the students we serve?”
Data available publicly from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports student demographics primarily in two areas: race and free or reduced-rate lunch eligibility.
In 2020, nearly 74% of the district’s 7,574 students were white, according to that data. About 9.1% of students were Hispanic, and 8.8% of students were Black. About 61.6% of students came from households that were eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches, often used as a marker of low income.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved:
• A 2021-22 calendar with 170 attendance days for students, with school beginning on Aug. 23 and ending on May 24, 2022, without snow days.
• Nearly $241,000 for reading intervention materials and professional development through 95% Group Inc.
• More than $390,000 to replace Chromebooks for the eighth and ninth grades.
