NOEL, Mo. — Help is being organized for McDonald County, which will see a large segment of its workforce unemployed come October.
Tyson Foods announced plans earlier this week to close its poultry plant in Noel, and the state confirmed Tuesday that 1,513 jobs will be lost. Tyson also is closing its plant in Dexter, in southeast Missouri, and that will mean the loss of nearly 700 more jobs.
The company, based in Springdale, Arkansas, would not provide employment numbers, but those were released for the Noel and Dexter plants on Tuesday when a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice was filed with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
The unemployment rate in McDonald County was 3.7% in June, but Bryan Hall, presiding commissioner in McDonald County, said Tuesday: "No way we can absorb that into existing jobs."
Hall also said that state officials will hold a resource fair to help employees begin looking for new jobs. That is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at River Ranch, 101 River Road, in Noel.
"It's going to be starting from ground zero helping people out," Hall said.
The Common Cup, a Noel coffee shop at 319 Main St., announced it will offer free drip coffee to those who are needing the assistance as well as having multiple computers set up in its shop. The coffee shop will provide resume and job application help from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It also will have a Spanish translator available from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce also announced it will hold a job fair Oct. 3 at the Neosho Civic Center, 109 W. Main St., but no times have been set yet.
In a statement Wednesday, Crowder College officials noted their close relationship with Tyson, and said they will be working with the Workforce Innovation Board in Joplin, the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce and Missouri’s Rapid Response team and meeting with representatives of the Tyson plant to understand the needs of the employees affected by the plant’s closing.
“Our heart goes out to the employees impacted by the Tyson plant in Noel, Missouri. They are members of the communities we serve, and our goal is to help them find success even during this difficult and uncertain time,” Katricia Pierson, Crowder College president, said in a statement.
Tyson Foods announced plans Monday to close four poultry plants. The other two plants were in Little Rock, Arkansas, and in Indiana.
Asked about the status of area farmers who have contracts to raise poultry for Tyson, a company official said in a statement that they "will honor our obligations to our contract broiler growers in these areas."
No numbers were provided about the number of growers serving the Noel plant.
