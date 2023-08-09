Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Residual flooding caused by previous excessive rainfall is expected to continue. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in south central Missouri, Howell. In southwest Missouri, Barry, Christian, Dade, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone, Taney and Webster. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 951 PM CDT, Several inches of rainfall occurred throughout the day and evening across the advisory area. Some residual flooding may continue through the overnight hours, especially in low lying areas. - This includes the following low water crossings... Lick Creek at County Road 528, Center Creek at Azalea Drive, Bull Creek at Center Road, Wilson's Creek at Old Limey Road, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Pond Fork at County Road 883 and Spring Creek at County Road 349. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Southeastern Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Carthage, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Battlefield, Mount Vernon, Kimberling City, Forsyth, Highlandville, Willard, Hollister, Silver Dollar City, Marionville, Clever, Merriam Woods, Sparta, Ash Grove, Crane, Sarcoxie, Pierce City, Purdy, Billings, Reeds Spring, Rockaway Beach, Gainesville, Miller, Wheaton, Verona, Indian Point, Branson West, Galena, Taneyville, Bakersfield, Kissee Mills, Fremont Hills and Bull Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&