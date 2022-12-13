The rocks and minerals that became the reason for Joplin’s very existence are on display in Joplin’s Spiva Park after volunteers uncovered them from what had become a flower bed.
Volunteers and others with the Joplin Arts District, Joplin Historical Society, the Joplin Museum Complex and with the city of Joplin gathered Tuesday at the corner of Fourth and Main streets to rededicate a bed of minerals in Spiva Park and restore them to their educational purpose.
Linda Teeter, director of the Joplin Arts District, said the work done to uncover, clean, identify and restore the mineral specimens in the rock bed at the entrance to Spiva Park is the latest in a series of projects designed to restore Spiva Park.
“This is the reason why people came here, to Joplin, Webb City, this whole area,” Teeter said. “This is why it became a settlement that we now know as Joplin. These are not just rocks. This is not a rock garden. This is a mineral bed, and it’s historic.”
The display consists of a large stone, a smaller stone behind that one and about 20 other specimens representing the minerals that built Joplin as a mining town and the minerals the miners had to dig through to get to the ores that made money.
Teeter said the mineral specimens had been covered with mulch and dirt at some point in the past and the spot was turned into a flower bed around the two larger stones.
Chris Wiseman, executive director of the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, was tasked with identifying the minerals that were uncovered.
“Sphalerite is the big one,” Wiseman said. “Galena and sphalerite are always found together, but in our area, for every ton they would dig up of galena, they would dig up seven tons of sphalerite. They’re both ores. Sphalerite is the ore for zinc, and galena is the ore for lead.”
Zinc and lead were the minerals that made the Tri-State Mining District one of the richest mining areas in the country.
The minerals on display also include dolomite, chert, calcite and hemimorphite.
Dolomite and chert were the minerals that miners had to dig through to get to the zinc and lead ore.
“One of the things I found interesting is they’re trying to dig through this using steel tools,” Wiseman said. “Chert is harder than steel. You have people in the mines, their jobs were to do nothing but sharpen the drill bits, sharpen the tools. The chert would just wear them down over time.”
Teeter said one of the improvements added to the display is a brass plaque with a QR code that takes a person’s smartphone to the Joplin museum’s website and a page with the history of the park and the identification of the minerals in the bed.
Scott Cragin, George A. Spiva's grandson, said his grandfather created the park in 1966 to preserve Joplin’s history and to act as a learning tool for children and adults to teach about why Joplin is Joplin.
“I think the QR code is great," Cragin said. "People can look at that, but they’re saying, 'What is that?' Now you can scan it, and it’ll tell you what it is and the history of the park. We’re also working with the Joplin Historical Society on a kiosk or storyboards around the park for history. The city did a survey of citizens, and one of the top two things the citizens wanted to know more about was history. We’re going to be putting the history out as well as restoring the park in general.”
The specimen bed and the new Spiva Park sign installed in October are two parts of what Teeter and Cragin say will be a deep restoration of the park as a whole.
Paula Callihan, president of the Joplin Historical Society, said the park needs attention so it can continue to be a hub of activity in Joplin.
“This is a start of a big campaign, and we were just talking about how important this corner was in 1900,” Callihan said. “This corner was the center of the universe in this part of the country, even compared to places like Kansas City and St. Louis. The House of Lords stood here, the Keystone Hotel, the Connor Hotel, Miner’s Bank, Joplin Globe, this was the hub of the universe. I’m sure Mr. Spiva kind of realized how important this spot was, and he didn’t want people to forget about it.”
Teeter said the statues of the miner on the stage and of George A. Spiva sitting on a bench need to be cleaned and repaired, which will require them to be sent to a specialist.
The fountain needs reconstruction and plumbing work, and the stage needs to be rebuilt.
Cragin said the groups expect to start a capital campaign in conjunction with Joplin’s 150th birthday celebration in 2023 to raise the money to restore the park.
“I think my grandfather would be overjoyed because before we started, the park had been neglected for a number of years," Cragin said. "The fountain used to have seven different patterns and lights that would change, and there was indirect lighting all over the park. None of that works anymore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.