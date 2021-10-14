GROVE, Okla. — For a few moments Thursday, volunteers and staff at Integris Grove Hospital put aside thoughts of COVID-19, and instead smiled and cheered as members of the Grove High School marching band performed a brief concert.
The band and color guard performed a selection of songs normally reserved for athletic events as a way to thank local caregivers for their actions during the pandemic.
“We felt that playing songs that cheer on and inspire was important for today’s performance for the health care workers of Grove,” said Joe Wilhelm Jr., band director.
The music, which included Grove High School’s fight song, brought tears to Cathy Trewyn’s eyes as she stood next to members of the hospital’s auxiliary.
As the director of volunteer services at Integris Grove, Trewyn knows firsthand what her volunteers have gone through, and continue to go through, as the pandemic continues.
“It reminds you of what you’ve done,” Trewyn said. “You realize people appreciate what you are doing. It’s very touching. It just kind of makes me get teary-eyed. It’s always nice to be appreciated.”
One of those at the concert was Dr. Sam Ratermann, medical director of the Integris Grove Hospital hospitalist program, as well as immediate past president of the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians.
Ratermann, who has spoken out numerous times about the impact of the pandemic on health care workers, said community support — especially from high school students on fall break — is invaluable.
“Health care workers are exhausted physically, mentally and psychologically,” Ratermann said. “Having community support, especially from these young people, is a huge boost for morale. Listening to the band and watching them dance and smile is a major boost for me.”
Thursday’s concert was the second of events scheduled for caregivers at the Integris Grove and Miami hospitals. On Oct. 1, during the school’s virtual day, members of the Miami High School Wardog Band performed a similar concert outside of the Miami hospital.
Like Wilhelm, Toye Harris, director of Miami High School bands, saw the concert as a way to provide support to the community.
“As much as we are performance-driven and contest-driven, our No. 1 priority is our community,” Harris said. “Anytime we can offer support and be there for the community, we try to do it.”
Harris said she could tell her students understood the importance of the performance.
“You could just tell by their presence and their stature, they realized the magnitude of who they were playing for and why,” Harris said. “It seems like in any given job, it’s not all glamour and glitz. In every job, (people) need a pick-me-up sometime. If you are that person to do (the encouragement), it’s important to take the time to do it.”
Mallory Deakins, a senior at Grove High School, said the concert gave her a chance to give back to medical personnel like her grandfather, Dennis Deakins, a physician who has worked throughout the pandemic.
“He’s doing treatment, and I’m playing (music),” Deakins said. “I’m just really happy to give back.”
Abigale Barnett, another Grove senior, agreed.
“It’s just rewarding to give back to your local community, because they do so much for us,” Barnett said. “Even if we don’t always see it. I knew (the medical team) was there if I ever needed them.”
Behind the scenes
The two concerts were part of an initiative organized by Elsie Grover, administrator of special projects at Integris Grove and Miami hospitals. The goal was to find a way to applaud hospital caregivers who have provided patient care for the community during the pandemic.
“This was an opportunity to do something special for our caregivers,” said Jennifer Walker, spokesperson for the hospitals. “The high school bands at Grove and Miami public schools are the pride of each community. It seemed fitting to invite them to our hospital campus for a special performance.”
Some caregivers stepped outside to listen to the concerts, while others listened from inside while caring for patients.
“It means a lot to have these students showcase their talents,” Walker said. “Both Grove High School and Miami High school played their school song, and that generated a true sense of community pride.”
