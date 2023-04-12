SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of six co-conspirators indicted in the kidnapping and death of Michael Hall three years ago in Newton County changed his plea to guilty Wednesday in federal court in Springfield.
Russell E. Hurtt, 51, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Hall, 41, whose partially burned and decomposed body was discovered July 28, 2020, on property Hurtt owns at 3517 Cherry Road southwest of Joplin.
Hurtt, who goes by the nickname "Uncle," is the first of six charged in the case to plead guilty.
His co-defendants are Joplin resident Freddie L. Tilton, 50; Amy Kay Thomas, 40, of Webb City; James B. Gibson, 41, of Neosho; Lawrence "Scary Larry" Vaughan, 51, of rural Newton County; and Carla Jo Ward, 49, of Joplin.
Hurtt's plea agreement states that a forensic pathologist had determined that Hall died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the U.S. attorney's office had said in a prior news release that Tilton was believed to have fired the fatal shot.
The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release announcing the indictments in July 2021 that Ward picked up Hall and took him to Vaughan's residence on Route H.
According to Hurtt's plea agreement, a conflict had developed between Hall and Tilton over a trailer that Hall and two others believed Tilton had stolen from one of them. They had retrieved the trailer in July 2020, causing Tilton to make it known to Hurtt, Vaughan, Ward and others that he wanted to know who Hall was because he had a beef about it.
Tilton purportedly offered Ward and Vaughan $5,000 each to help him locate and confront Hall.
The plea agreement states that Ward and Vaughan let Tilton know that they had managed to lure Hall to Vaughan's place on July 14, 2020. Tilton, Thomas and Gibson arrived there in the early morning hours the next day and handcuffed Hall and duct-taped his mouth and other parts of his body.
Thomas then began cutting Hall with a knife, and Gibson beat him with a club. The plea agreement states that Tilton fired a number of gunshots at him inside the residence before finally shooting him in the head. The conspirators then wrapped the body in a tarp and moved it to Hurtt's property, where it was found burned with a handcuff still attached to one arm, according to court records.
Acting on a tip, Newton County sheriff's investigators went to the property on Cherry Road on July 28, 2020, armed with a search warrant. Joplin police were assisting them when someone inside the house began shooting at the officers who had gone up on the porch to knock on the door.
SWAT teams were called to the scene, and tear gas was shot into the house to force its lone occupant, Tilton, to come out and surrender. Law enforcement had been looking for Tilton in connection with a prior abduction and assault of his estranged wife at the Boonslick Lodge in Neosho.
The shooting and standoff ended without anyone being injured, and a search of the property turned up Hall's body.
All six co-defendants were indicted on counts of conspiring to kidnap Hall and kidnapping resulting in death. All but Vaughan and Hurtt were also indicted on a count of unlawful transport of firearms.
Hurtt's plea agreement would dismiss his count of kidnapping resulting in death.
