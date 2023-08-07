A 19-year-old defendant accused of raping a female acquaintance a year ago in Oronogo pleaded guilty Monday in a plea agreement calling for some shock time in prison.
Frank E. Donahoo, of Carthage, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree rape in a case that had been scheduled to go to trial Tuesday.
Donahoo's plea deal calls for an underlying sentence of seven years, with the term to be served at the state's sex offender assessment unit and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation. Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement and ordered the completion of an assessment of the defendant prior to a sentencing hearing Oct. 2.
Donahoo forced himself on an acquaintance May 30, 2022, at a residence in Oronogo, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The victim told police she was asleep at the time and woke up to find Donahoo sexually assaulting her.
