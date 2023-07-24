A 22-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to receiving stolen property in a stolen gun case and was placed on probation.
Austin T. Sumners pleaded guilty to the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement dismissing a related felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and calling for the suspended imposition of sentence.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and placed Sumners on supervised probation for five years.
The defendant was arrested on the charges two years ago after a shots-fired incident in Joplin.
His girlfriend told police that they were having an argument during which he stood in front of her vehicle and would not let her pull out of the garage. She called his uncle for help, and Sumners pulled out a handgun and fired it into the ground three times, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Police later located him still in possession of the gun, which had been reported stolen in Jasper County.
