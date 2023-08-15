A 64-year-old Joplin man changed his plea to guilty Monday on drug and firearm charges in a plea agreement that could send him to prison for at least 120 days.
Tyrone Wilson pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.
Wilson's plea agreement calls for a 10-year sentence to be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of an assessment of the defendant prior to a sentencing hearing on Oct. 30.
The charges pertain to a traffic stop Oct. 21 of a suspected intoxicated rider of a moped on Range Line Road in Joplin.
Wilson, who had a handgun in his possession, had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his person, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to a probable-cause affidavit. A breathalyzer showed his level of intoxication to be 0.09, slightly above the legal limit for driving in Missouri, and he was arrested for drunken driving, according to the affidavit.
A search of his person at the jail turned up a bag containing eight grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
