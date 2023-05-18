Half of the city of Joplin's current top 20 priority projects have been fully or partially funded by federal, state and county grants.
Dami Kehinde, with the Guidehouse firm, an adviser to the city on applying for funds from the America Rescue Plan Act and other grant programs, provided an update on the status of the grants at a recent meeting of the City Council.
There have been applications amounting to $84 million filed on behalf of the city, although all of that amount has not been granted. The applications cover stormwater collection, wastewater, police, fire, housing, education and park projects.
The city was awarded nearly $13.8 million in direct ARPA funding that can be combined with any subsequent federal, state or county ARPA grants that are approved. The money must be be obligated to projects by December 2024 and the construction or purchase completed by December 2026.
The top projects, as prioritized by the City Council, that so far have received funding or partial funding are:
• $5 million for neighborhood improvement efforts. Of that, half will come from the city's original $13.8 million direct award.
• $637,048 to buy police radios that will connect the city into the statewide MOSWIN radio system for public safety. The city does not have to pay a match in funds for this grant.
• $2 million requested for home rehabilitation and repair to improve neighborhoods. Of that, $1 million was awarded from ARPA and $1 million will be matched by the city from its $13.8 million direct award.
• $42,000 for police equipment.
• $96,488 for fire department equipment with $40,000 from a new grant and $56,488 paid from the city's $13.8 million direct award.
• $1.426 million for the East Town stormwater system repairs.
• $728,000 for stormwater work at 17th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue.
• $10.754 million for the widening of Zora Steet from Range Line to Missouri Highway 249 and construction of a roundabout. $6.754 million will come from city sources and $4 million from a grant.
• $1.5 million toward the construction costs for the future MSSU Health Science Innovation Center.
Projects lower on the priority list that have been funded:
• $3.4 million for Zora Street water main installation for drinking water, with $1.75 million each from the local funding and the other $1.750 from a grant.
• $12 million to widen 20th Street from Schifferdecker to the Missouri-Kansas state line; $8 million will be from city funding and $4 million from a grant.
• $3,187,133 for the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area, a new bike park, with $1.75 million from city funds and $1,437,133 from the governor's grant funds.
• $4 million for a County Road 180 water main installation for drinking water, with $2 million coming from local funding and $2 million from a grant.
• $2.75 million for a Seventh Street water main installation for drinking water, with half coming from local funding and half from a grant.
• $2 million for a renovation of the city's Donald Clark Justice Center at 303 E. Third St., which houses police, fire and municipal court with half from city funds and half from a grant.
• $5,266,782 for a wastewater system project at 12th Street and Iowa Avenue, with $1.667 million from city funds and $3,599,782 from a grant.
• $6.506 million for various stormwater projects not specified in the presentation documents with $3.676 million from local funds and $2.830 million from a grant.
A grant to create an extension of the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park was not awarded to the city. The plan involved land located to the north of the current industrial park on 32nd Street and the junction of interstates 49 and 44.
Kehinde said that there are applications submitted for other projects, but there has been no word yet on whether those will receive any funding.
Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, said staff wants to work with the council in June to reprioritize the list of unfunded projects to allow city staff to move on as quickly as possible to applications for the next projects to meet the deadlines on remaining grants.
In addition, she asked the council to extend the contract with Guidehouse for assistance with compiling and submitting those applications.
Guidehouse was hired in 2022 after the city sought bids for the consulting work intended to maximize the city’s grants obtained through ARPA, the state’s allocation of ARPA grants, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants, and Infrastructure and Investment Act grants.
Guidehouse also is to help the city develop a final spending plan for the city’s ARPA allocation when all the grants are decided, as well as give the updates to the council.
The original contract with Guidehouse for a year cost $375,000.
Haase said that state ARPA applications are completed but grant periods will continue to be open for several more months.
Haase told the council that funds still remain on the original contract for Guidehouse to continue to apply for additional grants on behalf of the city, but the contract itself expires in June. The council approved a contract extension for a year or as long as funds are available to pay for the work.
