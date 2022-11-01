CARTHAGE, Mo. —The Hall of Carthage Heroes is celebrating its 10th birthday by inducting five individuals and one sports team to bring to 96 the number of individuals and groups enshrined on the walls of the Fair Acres Family Y.
This will be the 11th class inducted since 2012.
The induction ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Fair Acres Family Y.
Inductees will join the list of people who “have brought credit and recognition to Carthage and who are worthy of emulation by today’s citizens,” in the words of the late historian Marvin VanGilder, who dreamed of a hall like this but died two years before it was created.
The 1996 Carthage High School Lady Tigers cross-country team, the Class 4 state runner-up in the 1996 state tournament, will be among those inducted into the hall.
The team had three members named to the 1996 All-State team: Allison Medlin, who was inducted into the hall of heroes on her own in 2018 and earned third place in that state tournament; Melinda Sneddon, who earned 13th place in that state meet; and Margeaux Boyer, who ran in 15th place.
Other members of the team included Erin Williams, Natalie Coffee, Michelle Coffee and Jenny Prichard. Alternate team members included Jessica Anderson, Danielle Lawrence and Kelsey Lamb.
In addition to state medals, Medlin, Sneddon and Boyer were honored with All-Area first team mentions; Williams with a second team mention, and Natalie Coffee and Michelle Coffee both received honorable mention.
Other inductees are:
• Harley F. Burns, a member of the Navy Ceremonial Guard. Harley was born March 26, 1957, the son of James and Helena Burns. In 1975, Harley graduated from Carthage High School, where he was a member of the basketball team. He joined the Navy on Nov. 10, 1979. He was chosen for the Presidential Honor Guard, Color Guard Platoon. The Ceremonial Guard represents the Navy in public and military ceremonies in Washington. Members are specially selected and assigned to the unit. They hold White House security clearances because of their duties near the president and other heads of state.
One of Burns’ most prominent roles as a member of the Navy Ceremonial Guard was participating in President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 1981.
• Elizabeth A. “Lizzie” Peiffer, teacher. “Miss Lizzie,” as she was known to many, was born Aug. 8, 1874, in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, to William H. Peiffer and Amy Amsden. The family moved to Jasper County in 1882 and to Carthage in 1892, where she lived at 1404 Grand Ave. for many years.
Peiffer graduated as part of the first four-year class at Carthage High School in 1893 and attended what is now Missouri State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education.
Her teaching career began at Prosperity School in 1894, where she was later principal. After examinations, she received her unlimited teaching certificate from the state in 1906. She also taught in Joplin and Webb City, serving as elementary school principal in both communities before joining the faculty of Carthage High School in 1924. While there, she taught citizenship, history, social studies and oratory, and she served as debate coach for many years. One of her debate students in 1940, Richard Webster — a 2013 Hall of Carthage Heroes inductee — later distinguished himself as an orator in the Missouri Senate. She retired in 1947.
• Helen Elizabeth McReynolds Rozier, preservationist. She was the daughter of state Sen. Allen McReynolds — a 2013 Hall of Carthage Heroes inductee — and Maude McReynolds. She was educated in the Carthage schools and in 1925 graduated from Carthage High School, where Marlin Perkins was one of her friends.
It was in Carthage that Rozier found her love of Victorian architecture and she soon became a strong advocate for historic preservation in Jefferson City. She served on and created many boards and organizations to promote historical awareness.
• Dr. Harlow Shapley, astronomer. Shapley was born Nov. 2, 1885, in Nashville, northwest of Carthage. Although he was denied admission to Carthage High School because he lacked sufficient early education, he was admitted to the Carthage Collegiate Institute, on the site of what is now Mark Twain School. There, he completed a six-year course of study in a year and a half. He graduated in 1907 as valedictorian. He went on to the University of Missouri in Columbia with the intention of enrolling in journalism school. Upon learning it would not be operational until the following term, he began the study of astronomy. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1910 and his master’s degree in 1911. In 1913, he earned a doctorate from Princeton University.
From 1914 to 1921, Shapley was an astronomer at the Mount Wilson Observatory in Pasadena, California. From 1921 until 1952, he was a professor of astronomy and director of the Harvard Observatory.
One of Shapley’s most important contributions was placing the center of the galaxy some 25,000 light-years away from Earth.
• Harlow Phelps Rothert, athlete. Rothert was born April 1, 1908, in Carthage. Little is known of Rothert’s youth. He attended Stanford University, graduating in 1931 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He was named one of the five greatest athletes in Stanford history in 1978.
Rothert is the only athlete in Stanford history to be named All-American in three sports: football, basketball and track.
While at Stanford, he competed in shot put at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, placing seventh. After college, he competed for the Los Angeles Athletic Club and was the New Zealand National Champion in shot put, discus and javelin in 1931, and won the silver medal at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympic Games. He is a three-time inductee in the Stanford Sports Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.