MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Hallsville man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he slashed another man with a knife earlier this year.
Isaiah M. Reyes, 23, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on Nov. 14.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Reyes cut Timothy Wadkins with a knife during an incident April 12. The affidavit written by a Lawrence County deputy does not state a specific location for the offense other than in a restroom of a "dorm."
Wadkins told the deputy that Reyes came up behind him as he was washing his hands and hit him in the side before pulling out a knife and cutting him near his waist, on his chest and right arm.
Wadkins fell to the floor and Reyes knelt down beside him on the floor and told him: "I'm sorry I have to do this," according to the affidavit. Wadkins told the deputy that Reyes told him that he was scared someone was going to hurt him.
Wadkins tried to assure him that no one was out to hurt him, and managed to take the knife from him at that point.
