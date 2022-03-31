The combined Missouri Southern State University Southern Symphonic Chorus and Southern Symphony Orchestra will perform George Handel’s soul-stirring “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Center, 410 S. Virginia Ave.
“Messiah” is based on biblical passages and was composed in 1741; it is frequently one of the most performed choral works in the western hemisphere.
"This is the celebration of 10 years as the Southern Symphonic Chorus — the MSSU Concert Chorale and community singers coming together to perform large-scale works of the choral/orchestral repertoire," said David Sharlow, director of choral activities and associate professor of music at Missouri Southern. "Our first work as this group was 'Messiah,' so it's appropriate to do this on our 10-year anniversary."
Sunday's presentation will feature two Baroque-era musical instruments, a Klop-made continuo organ and a Herz double manual harpsichord, Sharlow said.
"This is also the inaugural performance for our two continuo instruments, which were purchased with donated funds from Jim Dawson, Gary Dawson and the Dawson family," he said. The instruments were dedicated last month.
Joining Sharlow onstage will be Southern Symphony Orchestra conductor Canes Nicolas, pianist Glenda Austin playing the harpsichord and organist Peter Frost. Featured soloists include Madison King (soprano), Kristee Haney (alto), Brian Stranghonor (tenor) and Robert McNichols Jr. (bass/baritone).
"We have tremendous talent here at Southern — students and faculty alike," Sharlow said. "Our soloists are not only talented musicians, but the nicest people. All of them have performed with us before and it is a true delight to have them (here) again."
Handel's "Messiah" has been performed to the public for free dating back to the 1990s. In 2012, the event was moved from the holiday season to April.
"This is the first performance of the Southern Symphonic Chorus and Orchestra since the pandemic" and the first true mostly maskless performance since the start of 2020, Sharlow said. "We are beyond thrilled to perform together again."
