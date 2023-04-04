Strong to severe thunderstorms, hail up to the size of tennis balls and tornadoes are possible for much of southern Missouri later today, according to a hazardous weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service. That includes Jasper, Newton, Lawrence, McDonald, Barton, Vernon and Barry counties. The advisory also includes Cherokee and Crawford counties in Southeast Kansas.
Storms are expected to develop as early as 5 to 8 p.m., with higher chances from 8 p.m. to midnight.
"Any supercells that develop during this time pose the risk for large hail up to the size of tennis balls, damaging winds up to 70 mph and tornadoes. There is a particular concern for stronger tornadoes during the nighttime hours for locations east of Springfield."
According to the NWS, an additional round of thunderstorms is expected to develop along the cold front that includes hail up to the size of quarters, damaging winds and tornadoes.
The flooding threat remains low with the system.
Wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph are likely across the area this afternoon.
