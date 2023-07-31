Community leaders involved in a regional health care coalition have received some initial findings being developed for a strategic plan that will help guide the group's work.
The Joplin Regional Alliance for Health Care and Health Science is a group of community leaders who want to pursue economic development strategies that leverage the area’s significant health care and education resources.
Alliance members are representatives of the city of Joplin, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Freeman and Mercy hospitals and the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri; the educational institutions including KCU, MSSU, Crowder College; and business and financial advisers.
The group was formed last fall and agreed to hire a consultant, TEConomy Partners of Columbus, Ohio, to develop a strategic plan. The cost for that plan is $166,160 raised from contributions made by the members. The city paid the largest share, $80,000, because one of the roles of the city government is to advance economic development, the city manager, Nick Edwards, said in February.
Travis Stephens, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, gave an update at a recent meeting of the City Council about the early findings that TEConomy provided to the coalition's steering committee.
Three representatives of the consulting firm came to Joplin in April for several days to conduct meetings and gather information from the coalition representatives as well as other members of the community, Stephens said.
Virtual meetings with additional community stakeholders took place after the meetings and are ongoing, he said.
Since being in Joplin, the consultants have been collecting data and compiling the information gathered from their interviews and have put together a draft plan. The initial plan will be reviewed by the steering committee.
There were five key findings in the draft plan.
Stephens said those were:
• The health and wellness of people living in the region is a key concern among health care providers.
• The region's colleges and universities must increase the number of graduates to meet the area's workforce needs.
• While health care is driving regional economic growth, long-term strategies are needed to address changes in health care delivery.
• Disruptive technologies have the potential to drastically change the region's health care landscape. Disruptive technologies are innovations that significantly alter the way that consumers, industries or businesses operate.
• New businesses and industries are made possible through a growing medical presence, and a growing medical presence can help support other advanced industries.
The consultants next will complete strategic goals and the final report will come out in September.
"If your population is unhealthy, that means a lot of your workforce is sidelined due to health issues," Stephens said.
"If you can raise your level of healthiness within the community that contributes to the workforce and that alleviates problems from the employer's side needing more folks to fill jobs," he said. "A lot of this goes hand in hand."
Coalition members, in forming the organization, talked about strengths that could support future educational, economic and community success for Joplin and the region. Initially they plan to focus on educational and workforce needs in the local health care industry.
“We all know that we need more nurses and health care professionals,” the MSSU president, Dean Van Galen, said in February. “But, more importantly, we realize that by working together and having a well-grounded comprehensive strategy for health care and health science assets, that could make a tremendous and positive impact on Joplin and the region.”
