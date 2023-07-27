LAMAR, Mo. — A second defendant has been ordered bound over for trial in a burglary and assault case involving the theft of some deer heads and cash from a rural Barton County address.
Nathaniel D. Dickey, 24, of Galena, Kansas, chose to waive a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary pertaining to a home invasion two years ago on N.E. 80th Road in Barton County.
Judge James Nichols set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 17.
A co-defendant in the case, Gavin G. Gilmore, 21, of Riverton, Kansas, waived a preliminary hearing on the same charges in May of last year and has a trial date coming up in November.
The two men are accused of unlawfully entering the home of Isaac Collins on Feb. 14, 2021, assaulting him with a pool cue and stealing three deer heads, some boots and an unspecified amount of cash, according to probable-cause affidavits.
The affidavit in Gilmore's case states that he kicked in the back door of the residence and assaulted Collins, beating him about the head with a pool cue that was recovered at the scene bloody and broken in two.
The affidavit in Dickey's case alleges that he was in the company of Gilmore and admitted being there and witnessing the assault and theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.