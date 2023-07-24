NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on child abuse and stolen vehicle charges.
Montana D. Duncan, 26, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on counts of child abuse and receiving stolen property. Judge Christina Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 9.
The charges pertain to an arrest Oct. 24, 2021, when Neosho police checked out a vehicle parked in an alleyway with a 3-year-old child sleeping in the back seat. The vehicle, which had tags reportedly stolen off another vehicle, also proved to have been stolen in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Duncan and his girlfriend, who were located inside an apartment at that location, told police they had bought the vehicle from another party a few days previously and that the child had only been left alone in it for 10 or 20 minutes.
But police purportedly could smell methamphetamine on Duncan, and both he and the girlfriend were arrested and the child taken into protective custody.
