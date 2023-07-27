NEOSHO, Mo. — The prosecution of a 38-year-old Neosho man on charges that he sexually abused an underage girl moved forward this week with his waiving of a preliminary hearing.
Garret C. Peirsol waived the hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on two counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old and two counts of fourth-degree child molestation. Judge Jacob Skouby set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 29.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the sexual abuse case came to light in December 2021 when a Neosho High School counselor informed police that a 14-year-old girl was wanting to report a sexual assault.
The girl told police that Peirsol began touching her inappropriately a year and a half previously and had done it again as recently as Nov. 23, 2021, according to the affidavit. She said the first time it happened they were playing video games together and that it progressed from there on a weekly basis.
