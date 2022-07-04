The midday sun brought temperatures tickling the triple digits across the area Monday, but that didn’t stop area residents from celebrating the nation’s 246th birthday.
Independence Day meant a morning parade in Carl Junction, afternoon swimming, food trucks and Kiddieland in Carthage and fireworks displays across the area, including those at Carthage’s Municipal Golf Course and Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.
The Fourth of July parade has become a tradition in Carl Junction, bringing families, businesses and politicians out to celebrate the country and what it stands for.
“I feel like this has become a Carl Junction tradition, and that’s what you see when you come to the parade,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce president. “You’ve got businesses that will have floats or cars and stuff, and you see a lot of residents that dress up or decorate a golf cart, or dress up their dog or a bicycle. It really is a cool, small-town CJ tradition.”
The parade started at 10 a.m. and allowed people to avoid some of the heat of the day.
Studyvin said hundreds of people lined Main Street from downtown to the Carl Junction Community Center. The parade started in front of the schools and wound around on Well Street to Main Street.
Studyvin said organizers didn’t keep a count of the entries.
“They don’t have sign-ups registration,” she said. “People just kind of show up and march. It was about 40 or 45 minutes long, so there were quite a few people marching, more I would say than the last couple of years.”
The early start gave people a chance to get home and rest up for a fireworks display scheduled for later Monday at the Briarbrook Country Club.
Red, White and Boom
Carthage’s Red White and Boom celebration at Municipal Park got off to a hot start as families took advantage of free swimming at the Municipal Pool and free rides at Kiddieland starting early in the afternoon.
Dan Mortimer, a Kiwanis Club member and Kiddieland volunteer for years, said the little amusement park has been a Fourth of July tradition for decades.
It’s one of three weekends in the summer when the Kiwanis Club stays open for three days instead of two.
“We are a part of Carthage’s tradition of Fourth of July at Kiddieland by staying open and giving free rides and letting people take advantage of the park,” Mortimer said. “There’s a lot of people who come in from out of town, and this presents a good image of the community. It’s a chance to show off Kiddieland too. People are shocked about the number of years we’ve been open, 71 years and continuously adding rides.
“Kids love it, and we have grandparents and great grandparents who come in and talk about their memories of coming to Kiddieland, and they’re sharing that with their grandchildren.”
Hundreds of children and families had already taken advantage of the rides at Kiddieland in the first hour of the extended day. Kiddieland was open until 7 p.m. Independence Day, later than its traditional closing time of 5 p.m.
Carthage Chamber of Commerce President Julie Reams said Kiddieland’s free rides were just one of many activities for families at the park on Independence Day.
“We have entertainment until 9:30 p.m. tonight, we have Kids Dance Party, we have musician Cool Morris and the band Stone Country,” Reams said. “We have free swimming, watermelon feed at 5 p.m., loads of vendors, food trucks. Everywhere you look there’s just all kinds of fun kid games. The Y’s free swim, Kiddieland has free rides. It’s fun.”
As darkness approached and the temperature started to fall, families started spreading out blankets and lawn chairs on the Municipal Golf Course to prepare for a 25-minute fireworks display.
Mortimer said the fireworks are a big part of the Carthage Fourth of July experience.
“The golf course is like a big amphitheater. We’ve been to Boston Commons before, and it’s the same thing,” he said. “They sit on the grass in front of the Boston Pops, and it’s really neat. It puts people in a really festive mood to be among them and not have to find a seat, just be there. It’s like a big lawn.”
Members of the Turner family, from rural Carthage, was one of the first to spread their blankets and chairs on the golf course around 3 p.m.
Tracy Turner said it was the second year for her and her mother, Betty Gilbert, to get to see Carthage’s fireworks display.
“It’s really beautiful,” she said. “Last year was just beautiful. The golf course is pretty. They have the food trucks and all the activities for the kids.”
Tracy’s husband, Kevin Turner, has lived in Carthage since he was a child.
“I’m 55, and I remember coming out here when I was about 10 years old,” he said. “It is a tradition. We used to love to watch the big fireworks, and they’ve gotten better every year, just more stuff to do.”
Their children, Alysan Valentina, Isabella Turner and Isaiah Turner, took advantage of a nearby sprinkler to cool off as they waited for the sun to go down.
“I like coming to the golf course because you can bring a lot of food out here and watch big fireworks that you can’t see at home,” said Alysan, 12. “The sprinkler was fun too. It cools you off. You can just go over and sit under the water for a while.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.