SENECA, Mo. — Don and Brenda Burleson have seen a lot of storms in the 25 years they’ve operated their Cedar Lane Farm and Garden Store on North Cherokee Avenue in Seneca, but what hit Saturday morning was one for the record books.
A line of thunderstorms moved into Southwest Missouri from the west bringing torrential rain and winds across the area, causing damage in part of Seneca.
“I think we got about five and a half inches of rain in two hours,” Don said. “It overwhelmed the ditch (behind the store). The ditch is dry most of the time. The only time it ever runs is if we get two inches of rain, so this is totally not normal. The water was everywhere, it was completely over everything here. There was no ditch, it was all one lake.”
The store was one of a number of homes and businesses that flooded Saturday morning, when the National Weather Service station in Springfield issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Seneca.
The adjacent Cheveux Salon was another casualty of the high water.
“It’s a mess inside,” Kristen Jarvis said of her business. “We already pushed out a bunch of water but as you can see the tile floor is floating. There’s mud everywhere. We’ll be closed for a couple of days for sure. Fortunately most of my things are up off the floor. It’s still just a mess of cleaning it up.”
Flooding rains
Steve Runnels, warning coordinator with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said a line of thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds moved into Newton County around 3 a.m. Saturday.
“There was a well-defined boundary running east to west where areas north of the boundary got heavy rain and areas south not much rain at all,” Runnels said. “It was a broad area as g, storms bringing 4 to 6 inches of rain in some places, with more in isolated places.”
Seneca Police Chief James Altic said the storms caught the town by surprise.
“We normally have a pretty good idea we’re going to have heavy rain, but no one even came close to telling us we were going to get this much,” Altic said. “We didn’t see it coming like that, and it was really odd compared to what it normally is because usually the flooding is all over town. If you go basically south of Lost Creek, nothing flooded on the south side really. Everything on the north side flooded, which is backward to what we normally see.”
Altic, who lives just south of Seneca, said his rain gauge recorded only two-tenths of an inch of rain, but farther north, 6-inch gauges topped out. Altic said that when he arrived in town early Saturday, Cherokee Avenue, the main north-south street through town, was flooded and the police department put out a plea on social media for people to stay away from downtown Seneca as some streets and roads may have washed out.
Fire Chief Darren King said about a half a dozen homes on Adams Street on the east side of town were evacuated as trees and debris got clogged on the bridges carrying Cherokee Avenue and Seneca Street over Lost Creek, threatening to back up the creek. King, who owns an excavation company, brought in his own heavy equipment to remove debris trapped by both bridges.
“All the underbrush gets into the river and gets hung up on our bridges and basically causes flooding upstream,” King said. “Normally, we don’t have to do this; it was just extra bad this time. Normally, after high water, MoDOT will come to town and clean the bridges. Earlier today, we had such a mass amount of brush, stumps, trees that the mayor, Mark Bennett, came to me and said we had to do something right now. I have my own equipment close and we took care of it.”
No injuries were reported in Seneca from the storm; Altic said there no water rescues Saturday morning.
Water and wind
Water also got into the Lost Creek Flea Market, where owner Steve Morrow and his wife, Mihui Morrow, spent the morning sweeping the water outside.
“I got here this morning about 10 a.m., and when I opened the door, I didn’t think it was too bad because the water was just right there at the door,” Steve Morrow said. “Then when I walked farther back, it was about 2 inches deep the farther you go back.”
Strong winds that preceded the heaviest rains also caused damage to trees, including a memorial tree in the front yard of Seneca Junior High that was planted in 2005 by the Seneca High School Class of 1955. The tree had a split down its trunk.
Chris Butler, who runs a fireworks stand on Cherokee Avenue with his wife, Misty Butler, and son, Fox Butler, said they were up all night battling the winds first and the rain later.
“The first storms that came in, they were wind storms, so we had to stay out tightening ropes because it kept blowing our poles out,” Chris said. “Then the rain started and the rainwater filled the bottom of the tent, so we kept stacking the fireworks higher and higher. We were actually good until a little after 7 o’clock this morning when the water jumped the curb. It came through running and started washing things out.”
Back at the Cedar Lane Farm and Garden Store, the Burlesons face the challenge of making repairs to their building without the help of insurance. Brenda said they didn’t have flood insurance because, according to government maps, their business was not in a flood zone, and regular insurance won’t cover flood damage.
“If we had a broken pipe in there and it flooded the building, that’s different, but this is a flood,” Brenda said as she watched her son, Travis Burleson, and a friend, Jake Morris, cut and tear up the carpet in the store.
“I guess things happen,” she said. “But we’ll get through it. It’s not like anyone died.”
