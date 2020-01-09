A storm system expected to strike a handful of states this weekend is looking more and more menacing, with heavy rains and flooding expected to be the biggest threat for Southwest Missouri.
The national Storm Prediction Center says more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will face an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains, while heavy rains could also cause flooding across the South and part of the Midwest.
"This is a multihazard storm system," said Kyle Perez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Springfield, "but our biggest concern at this time is the amount of rain we're expecting to get."
In Southwest Missouri, widespread showers and thunderstorms will persist through Friday night, with total rainfall amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches. Localized amounts of 6 inches could be possible in some areas, the weather service said.
Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms, and heavy rains could lead to flash flooding across the region, forecasters said. Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and southern Illinois were under a flash flood watch on Thursday in anticipation of the drenching rains.
Flood warnings also were issued Thursday for Elk River in McDonald County and Spring River in portions of Jasper County and Cherokee County in Southeast Kansas. The warnings were based on forecast precipitation amounts through Saturday, the weather service said.
Perez said a storm system with similar rainfall amounts would likely cause less of a problem during summertime.
"The impacts will be greater (now) because there's no vegetation on the ground to soak up the rain," thereby creating runoff to local streams and creeks more quickly, he said.
A few severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon into early Friday night. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, the weather service said.
A wintry mix or light snow will be possible on Saturday. Some accumulating snow will be possible, with the best chances for accumulation in areas north of Interstate 44. Overnight lows could dip into the lower 20s, some of the lowest temperatures this area has seen so far this winter.
A winter storm watch, meanwhile, will be in effect in parts of Southeast Kansas through Saturday afternoon. Rain will turn to snow Friday into Saturday, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch possible, the weather service said.
Managing Editor Emily Younker and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
