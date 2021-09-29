Descendants of a Joplin man killed in a Feb. 23 house fire have gone to court to try to halt an order by the city of Joplin to demolish his damaged house.
Anna Fiscus, 40, and her brother, Jeremy Fiscus, 36, of Charlotte, North Carolina, filed a petition Friday in Jasper County Circuit Court for a temporary restraining order to keep the house of Neal Fiscus from being torn down until a case asking for a permanent stop order can be submitted.
In response, attorneys for the city of Joplin asked for the case to be transferred to another judge. On Tuesday, that had been done, but there was no temporary order issued or hearing set, according to online court records.
The Fiscus siblings contend that a demolition hearing by Joplin’s Building Board of Appeals took place before they knew what had happened. The court petition states the heirs were unknown to the attorney handling the father’s probate case and that they were not added to the probate case until May.
In May and June, the two traveled to Joplin to work on sorting through their father’s home and belongings as best they could given the fire damage. They boarded up the house and secured the doors and windows to try to prevent trespassing and filed a claim with the home’s insurer.
Anna Fiscus said in email: “We made a plan to drive back the week of June 18 so we could do the personal property and structural inventories, board up the broken windows and side of the house where they cut it out to get our father’s body out, empty out the garages, screw doors shut from the inside, and remove his vehicles. Upon arrival, it was discovered that someone had rummaged through the entire house. A police report was made and we put a trespassing ordinance in place with the local police department. We took pictures of the work we did to secure the home and provided them to our attorney to show we addressed any safety issues the city may have had. We also arranged for the neighbor to mow the grass regularly.”
The insurance company did not declare the house a total loss because there are a number of intact walls, leaving the property available for repair, according to the lawsuit. The heirs, who have since been named personal representatives of the estate, have petitioned the probate court for an order to sell the property.
“This whole experience with trying to prevent them from knocking down this house has exacerbated the grieving process,” Anna Fiscus said Wednesday.
Minutes of the Building Board of Appeals shows that the case was first heard April 23.
At that meeting, a city building inspector told the board that the owner of the property died in the fire and that “there are no relatives that have come forward for the property,” the minutes of the meeting state. The building inspector “hopes this will be ready for demo next month.” The board voted to bring the case back at the next meeting for a progress report.
At a meeting May 28, the board was shown photographs of the damage and that a title search revealed the owner, who had died. The attorney for the estate was sent certified letters of notification regarding the proceedings and received an acknowledgment from the law firm, according to the minutes. The response contained no indication of whether anyone intended to work on the house.
The building inspector recommended demolition based on the city code and the damage. The board voted 6-0 to go forward with the demolition, and the city took bids for the work. The City Council in August approved a contract for the demolition.
Anna Fiscus said she was informed her attorney would represent the family at the building board meetings.
Jordan Paul, assistant city attorney for Joplin who works with the Building Board of Appeals, said city code specifies the procedure for handling determinations on dangerous structures. One of those codes specifically deals with allowing dangerous building declarations when fire damage has occurred.
He said that an insurance adjustment determining that the structure is not a total loss does not mean it isn’t a dangerous structure.
“From our viewpoint, the city exercised due diligence in determining who was responsible (for the property), in identifying the estate, and the city gave notice of the hearings,” Paul said.
The city did receive a letter from the estate’s attorney, but it did not communicate the information needed for the board to not go forward with a dangerous building ruling.
“Certainly some cases spend more time in front of the building board. The buildings that get more time are those in which the owner appears at the meetings to talk about where they are” in repairing the building and the ultimate outcome they seek for the property, Paul said.
He said law requires only that the property owner have notice of the meetings and that there is a determination the building meets the city code as a dangerous building.
